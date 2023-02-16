Trending
Feb. 16, 2023 / 11:10 AM

BP thinks green in $1.3 billion offer to buy TravelCenters of America

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
British energy company BP will expand its portfolio of retail service centers with the acquisition of TravelCenters of America. File photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
British energy company BP will expand its portfolio of retail service centers with the acquisition of TravelCenters of America. File photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Full-service fueling operators TravelCenters of America will move under the umbrella of British energy company BP as part of a $1.3 billion cash offer, the companies announced Thursday.

BP Products North America, a subsidiary of the larger energy company, will add 280 service centers to its portfolio as part of the acquisition, which remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

While servicing mostly vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine, BP said it envisions offering everything from electric vehicle charging stations, renewable natural gas and possibly hydrogen as alternative fuels at TravelCenters of America.

"By enabling growth in EV charging, biofuels and RNG and later hydrogen, we can help our customers decarbonize their fleets," BP CEO Bernard Looney said. "It's a compelling combination."

BP on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1 billion by 2030 to introduce more charging stations across U.S. transportation infrastructure.

Known by its TA ticker symbol on the Nasdaq, the service-center operator in January reached an agreement with Electrify America, which boasts one of the largest footprints for EV chargers in the country, to deploy units across its portfolio.

For undisclosed terms, TA committed to about 1,000 direct current, fast-charging outlets from Electrify American for installation at 200 locations along major U.S. highways over the next five years. That represents about 70% of the existing TA stations across the country.

The International Energy Agency has reported marked progress in the adoption of electric vehicles. The 2 million or so sold during the first quarter of 2022 represented a 75% increase over the same period the prior year.

