Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 9:06 PM

SEC announces lawsuit against Terra blockchain creator Do Kwon

By Adam Schrader
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Do Kwon, the creator of the blockchain protocol Terra. Image courtesy of Terraform Labs
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Do Kwon, the creator of the blockchain protocol Terra. Image courtesy of Terraform Labs

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Do Kwon, the creator of the blockchain protocol Terra.

Kwon is alleged to have orchestrated a $40 billion securities fraud scheme that caused "devastating losses for U.S. retail and institutional investors," the SEC said in a complaint filed with a U.S. federal court in Manhattan.

Advertisement

The SEC said that Kwon and his company, Terraform, offered and sold crypto asset securities in "unregistered transactions" that were billed as "profit-seeking investments" with promised returns of up to 20% interest.

"[His] efforts at attracting investors and growing the size and value of the Terraform 'ecosystem' were initially successful," the SEC said in the complaint.

RELATED SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets

"By April 2022, one of Terraform's crypto asset securities, the LUNA token, had a market value among the 10 highest in the world for crypto assets."

The lawsuit stems from the collapse of TerraUSD, a sister cryptocurrency to LUNA sold by the company as having a 1-to-1 ratio with the dollar. The SEC accused Kwon of misleading investors on the stability of TerraUSD, which is also known as UST.

"In May 2022, UST depegged from the U.S. dollar, and the price of it and its sister tokens plummeted to close to zero," the SEC said in a news release Thursday.

Advertisement

Kwon was also accused in the complaint of having "repeatedly" and "falsely" told investors that a popular electronic mobile payment application in South Korea, called Chai, used the Terraform blockchain to process transactions between consumers and merchants.

"In reality, Chai payments did not use the blockchain to process and settle payments," the lawsuit reads.

"Defendants deceptively replicated Chai payments onto the Terraform blockchain in order to make it appear that they were occurring on the Terraform blockchain, when, in fact, Chai payments were made through traditional means."

RELATED Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud

Officials in South Korea issued a warrant for Kwon's arrest in September, Bloomberg News reported, while Kwon tweeted that he was "not 'on the run' or anything similar."

SEC officials noted in the complaint that Kwon's whereabouts are currently unknown and that South Korean police even traveled to Serbia earlier this month in a bid to find him.

"Today's action not only holds the defendants accountable for their roles in Terra's collapse, which devastated both retail and institutional investors and sent shock waves through the crypto markets, but once again highlights that we look to the economic realities of an offering, not the labels put on it," said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

Advertisement

"As alleged in our complaint, the Terraform ecosystem was neither decentralized, nor finance. It was simply a fraud propped up by a so-called algorithmic 'stablecoin' -- the price of which was controlled by the defendants, not any code."

Read More

Former Coinbase employee admits to insider trading

Latest Headlines

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect pleads not guilty to seven counts of murder
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect pleads not guilty to seven counts of murder
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Chunli Zhao, the 67-year-old man accused of killing co-workers at two California farms in January, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.
FBI investigates death of Alabama inmate allegedly left naked on jail floor
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
FBI investigates death of Alabama inmate allegedly left naked on jail floor
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The FBI has joined an investigation into the death of a man who was in custody in an Alabama jail where he allegedly was left naked on the floor of an empty cell for several days.
'Patriot Boys' militia leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault on police officer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Patriot Boys' militia leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault on police officer
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A leader of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, a self-described militia based near Dallas, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a police officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
President Joe Biden remains 'healthy, vigorous,' doctor says after president's physical
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Joe Biden remains 'healthy, vigorous,' doctor says after president's physical
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden remains fit and fully able to execute all the duties of the presidency, his doctor said after the president underwent a routine physical on Thursday.
Defense Department announces accommodations for non-covered reproductive healthcare
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defense Department announces accommodations for non-covered reproductive healthcare
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced new policies to make it easier for troops to seek non-covered reproductive healthcare.
2 victims in military helicopter crash identified as Tennessee National Guard pilots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 victims in military helicopter crash identified as Tennessee National Guard pilots
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Tennessee National Guard confirmed the identities of two pilots who were killed in a helicopter crash in northern Alabama.
Poll shows Black Americans split on gender, transgender equality issues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Poll shows Black Americans split on gender, transgender equality issues
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Black Americans remain firmly in support of gender equality but are split when it comes to transgender and nonbinary issues, according to a new poll by Pew Research.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh named hockey players association director
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh named hockey players association director
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- After weeks of speculation, the National Hockey League Players' Association on Thursday formally appointed U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as its next director.
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- For the first time, the Federal Trade Commission has filed charges against a company for so-called "review hijacking." The FTC complaint alleges that the Bountiful supplement company manipulated reviews on Amazon.
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for clinical depression treatment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for clinical depression treatment
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Newly elected Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital on Wednesday for treatment for clinical depression, according to the Pennsylvania Democrat's office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement