Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 1:34 PM

Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of election fraud

By Simon Druker
1/3
A Georgia grand jury said Thursday, there was no evidence of widespread fraud in that state during the 2020 election, dismissing claims made by former president Donald Trump. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
A Georgia grand jury said Thursday, there was no evidence of widespread fraud in that state during the 2020 election, dismissing claims made by former president Donald Trump. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Georgia said Thursday, there was no evidence of widespread fraud in that state during the 2020 election, dismissing claims made by former President Donald Trump.

A partially-released grand jury report shows jurors voted unanimously, declaring there was no election interference that would result in overturning the results of the election.

Advertisement

The panel also recommended criminal perjury charges to be laid against any witnesses who may have lied to the jury panel.

"A majority of the witnesses believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seeks appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling," the report reads.

RELATED Reports: FBI searched University of Delaware for Biden documents

Fulton County Superior Court for the fifth judicial administrative district in Georgia Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the week ordered the partial release of the grand jury's report.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued only the report's introduction and conclusion should be released, with charging decisions looming for multiple individuals.

McBurney agreed, although the judge did release one added section related to potential perjury among witnesses, without naming them.

Advertisement

Juror's names are also redacted in Thursday's report.

Willis, Atlanta's highest-ranking prosecutor, initially opened the probe into whether Trump broke Georgia election law in citing the widespread fraud. The investigation centered on a phone call, during which Trump pressured then Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn the state's certified election results.

This is one of several separate investigations into possible interference during the 2020 presidential election.

RELATED Nikki Haley calls for new generation of Republican leadership as she launches campaign

Read More

Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it

Latest Headlines

Biden completes annual physical at Walter Reed
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Biden completes annual physical at Walter Reed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden completed his routine physical exam on Thursday at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland.
Biden says 3 aerial objects not likely part of China's spy balloon program
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden says 3 aerial objects not likely part of China's spy balloon program
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Speaking to the nation Thursday, President Joe Biden said not all aerial objects seen over U.S. airspace recently have been associated with China's spy balloon program.
Senate examines ways to address nationwide nursing shortage
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Senate examines ways to address nationwide nursing shortage
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Frontline nurses faced challenges including understaffing, burnout and underappreciation, driving thousands to quit their jobs during the pandemic, several experts told members of Congress on Thursday.
Agriculture Department commits $63M to fund rural Internet in four states
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Agriculture Department commits $63M to fund rural Internet in four states
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The federal government is spending $63 million to bring high-speed Internet access to rural areas of four separate states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday.
VA awards $20 million to 10 organizations to help prevent veteran suicides
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA awards $20 million to 10 organizations to help prevent veteran suicides
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran's Affairs on Thursday announced 10 winners in its $20 million Mission Daybreak Grand Challenge to reduce veteran suicides. More than 1,300 submissions were entered.
Biden executive order seeks to strengthen federal racial equity, anti-poverty efforts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden executive order seeks to strengthen federal racial equity, anti-poverty efforts
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday signed a new executive order to strengthen racial equity and support for underserved communities. The executive order seeks to mobilize government to address racial equity.
Justice, Commerce departments form strike team to defend U.S. technology
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice, Commerce departments form strike team to defend U.S. technology
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice and Commerce departments announced Thursday the start of the Disruptive Technology Strike Force to prevent top tech and digital secrets from being stolen by other countries.
Shell, Equinor start new oil production facility in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shell, Equinor start new oil production facility in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The start of oil production at a floating production facility in the Gulf of Mexico is balanced by low costs and a low greenhouse gas intensity, Shell and Equinor announced Thursday.
Police: Two handguns, two pages of notes found on body of MSU shooter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Two handguns, two pages of notes found on body of MSU shooter
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday said that the gunman who killed three students and injured several others at Michigan State University was found with two handguns, ammunition and two pages of notes.
BP thinks green in $1.3 billion offer to buy TravelCenters of America
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
BP thinks green in $1.3 billion offer to buy TravelCenters of America
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Full-service fueling operators TravelCenters of America will move under the umbrella of British energy company BP as part of a $1.3 billion cash offer, the companies announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement