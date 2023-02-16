Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of election fraud

1/3

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Georgia said Thursday, there was no evidence of widespread fraud in that state during the 2020 election, dismissing claims made by former President Donald Trump. A partially-released grand jury report shows jurors voted unanimously, declaring there was no election interference that would result in overturning the results of the election. Advertisement

The panel also recommended criminal perjury charges to be laid against any witnesses who may have lied to the jury panel.

"A majority of the witnesses believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seeks appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling," the report reads.

Fulton County Superior Court for the fifth judicial administrative district in Georgia Judge Robert McBurney earlier in the week ordered the partial release of the grand jury's report.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued only the report's introduction and conclusion should be released, with charging decisions looming for multiple individuals.

McBurney agreed, although the judge did release one added section related to potential perjury among witnesses, without naming them.

Juror's names are also redacted in Thursday's report.

Willis, Atlanta's highest-ranking prosecutor, initially opened the probe into whether Trump broke Georgia election law in citing the widespread fraud. The investigation centered on a phone call, during which Trump pressured then Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn the state's certified election results.

This is one of several separate investigations into possible interference during the 2020 presidential election.

