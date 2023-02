Newly elected Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center on Wednesday to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Newly elected Sen. John Fetterman checked himself into a hospital on Wednesday for treatment for clinical depression, according to the Pennsylvania Democrat's office. "While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks," said Fetterman's spokesperson Adam Jentleson. Advertisement

According to Jentleson, Fetterman was examined by the attending physician in Congress, Brian Monahan, on Monday and was advised that he should receive in-patient treatment for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

"John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," Jentleson said Thursday.

Fetterman has faced myriad health concerns since suffering a stroke in May of last year, shortly before his Democratic primary win.

Last week, Fetterman was hospitalized after he said he felt lightheaded. Doctors ruled out a new stroke after conducting medical tests.

Fetterman's health was a major issue during his campaign against Republican candidate and TV personality Mehmet Oz. During a debate against Oz in October, Fetterman struggled with his words during the lone debate with Oz.