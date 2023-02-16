Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 11:28 PM

Arizona appeals court rejects Kari Lake's election challenge

By Darryl Coote
An appeals court on Thursday rejected Kari Lake's lawsuit challenging November's gubernatorial election, saying she presented no evidence to back her allegations. Photo courtesy Kari Lake/Twitter
An appeals court on Thursday rejected Kari Lake's lawsuit challenging November's gubernatorial election, saying she presented no evidence to back her allegations. Photo courtesy Kari Lake/Twitter

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Arizona Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Republican Kari Lake's challenge of a lower court's decision that affirmed she had lost November's governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs as she sought to have the election called in her favor.

"Lake's arguments highlight election-day difficulties, but her request for relief fails because the evidence presented to the superior court ultimately supports the court's conclusion that voters were able to cast their ballots, that votes were counted correctly and that no other basis justifies setting aside the election results," the three-judge panel said in the ruling. "Accordingly, we affirm."

Advertisement

Lake, who twice attempted to bypass the appellate court and have the state's supreme court rule on her challenge, said Thursday night that she was taking her case to Arizona's high court.

"I told you we would take this case all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court, and that's exactly what we are going to do," she tweeted. "Buckle up, America!"

RELATED 'Patriot Boys' militia leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault on police officer

The former TV anchor and election denier had asked the court to set aside Hobbs' gubernatorial win by 17,117 votes on accusations that the election results were tainted by misconduct and that illegal votes were cast.

Advertisement

Of her initial 10 claims of misconduct, eight were dismissed by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge, permitting her only two of the allegations to be tested -- that an official interfered with ballot printers, which led to tabulators rejecting misprinted ballots that cost her votes; and that illegal votes were counted due to the handling of early ballots submitted on election day.

The lower court ruled against Lake on Dec. 24 following a bench trial that found she had failed to prove any aspects of her claims.

RELATED Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud

After both of Lake's asks for the Arizona Supreme Court to hear her case were turned aside, she argued before the appeals court that the lower court's ruling was tainted by legal and factual errors.

She argued that Maricopa County elections officials either negligently or intentionally failed to properly test ballot printers or injected misconfigured ballots that could not be read.

The appeals court rejected that claim, saying at most, evidence of misconduct was disputed while there was "ample evidence" to support the lower court's ruling.

RELATED Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it

The court said that, while Lake presented no evidence to show that voters whose ballots were unreadable by on-site tabulators were not county, her cybersecurity expert confirmed that any misconfigured ballots could be submitted physically and ultimately be counted.

Advertisement

Her second complaint alleged Maricopa County failed to maintain proper documentation or follow procedures for early ballots submitted in drop boxes on election day, resulting in a failure to count an unspecified number of ballots.

However, the court said Maricopa County elections officials confirmed the existence of documentation for election-day early ballots and that Lake "failed to present evidence, as opposed to speculation," that any breach affected election results.

The court, however, denied Hobbs' request for an award of attorneys fees, stating she offered "no substantive basis for the award."

Latest Headlines

Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The star hosts for Fox News including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham privately texted their disbelief in former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud even as the network supported them.
Biden blasts 'denialism' while discussing racism during 'Till' screening
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden blasts 'denialism' while discussing racism during 'Till' screening
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday blasted "denialism" while discussing racism during a White House screening of Till, a film chronicling the story of Mamie Till-Bradley, the mother of Emmett Till.
SEC announces lawsuit against Terra blockchain creator Do Kwon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SEC announces lawsuit against Terra blockchain creator Do Kwon
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Do Kwon, the creator of the blockchain protocol Terra.
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect pleads not guilty to seven counts of murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect pleads not guilty to seven counts of murder
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Chunli Zhao, the 67-year-old man accused of killing co-workers at two California farms in January, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.
FBI investigates death of Alabama inmate allegedly left naked on jail floor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI investigates death of Alabama inmate allegedly left naked on jail floor
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The FBI has joined an investigation into the death of a man who was in custody in an Alabama jail where he allegedly was left naked on the floor of an empty cell for several days.
'Patriot Boys' militia leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault on police officer
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Patriot Boys' militia leader pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault on police officer
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A leader of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, a self-described militia based near Dallas, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting a police officer during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
President Joe Biden remains 'healthy, vigorous,' doctor says after president's physical
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Joe Biden remains 'healthy, vigorous,' doctor says after president's physical
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden remains fit and fully able to execute all the duties of the presidency, his doctor said after the president underwent a routine physical on Thursday.
Defense Department announces accommodations for non-covered reproductive healthcare
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Defense Department announces accommodations for non-covered reproductive healthcare
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense announced new policies to make it easier for troops to seek non-covered reproductive healthcare.
2 victims in military helicopter crash identified as Tennessee National Guard pilots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 victims in military helicopter crash identified as Tennessee National Guard pilots
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Tennessee National Guard confirmed the identities of two pilots who were killed in a helicopter crash in northern Alabama.
Poll shows Black Americans split on gender, transgender equality issues
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Poll shows Black Americans split on gender, transgender equality issues
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Black Americans remain firmly in support of gender equality but are split when it comes to transgender and nonbinary issues, according to a new poll by Pew Research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement