Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Justice, Commerce departments form strike team to defend U.S. technology

By Clyde Hughes
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks during a press conference on October 24, 2022. She announced a new tech strike team run by the Justice Department and Commerce Department on Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks during a press conference on October 24, 2022. She announced a new tech strike team run by the Justice Department and Commerce Department on Thursday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice and Commerce departments announced Thursday the start of the Disruptive Technology Strike Force to prevent top tech and digital secrets from being stolen by other countries.

Last month, FBI Directory Christopher Wray expressed dire concerns about cyberattacks and hacks from Russia and China at the World Economic Forum. He said emerging global threats included ransomware, cyberattacks, and economic espionage.

Advertisement

The new Disruptive Technology Strike Force will operate under the Justice Department's National Security Division and the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

It will operate from 14 U.S. Attorneys' Offices and 12 metropolitan regions to target illicit actors, strengthen supply chains and protect critical technological assets from nation-state adversaries.

RELATED German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace

"Today, autocrats seek tactical advantage through the acquisition, use, and abuse of America's most innovative technology," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement. "They use it to enhance their military capabilities, support mass surveillance programs that enable human rights abuses and all together undermine our values."

She said the ability to use real-time intelligence and today's best data analytics, the strike force will more effectively be able to "strike back against adversaries trying to siphon off our most advanced technology, and to attack tomorrow's national security threats today."

Advertisement

The strike force will be co-led by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen and Matthew Axelrod of the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

RELATED Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group

"When acquired by nation-state adversaries such as the People's Republic of China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, advanced technologies can be used in new or novel ways to enhance their military capabilities or support mass surveillance programs that enable human rights abuses," the Justice Department said.

The department said adversaries are looking for various advance technologies like supercomputing and exascale computing, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing equipment and materials, quantum computing, and biosciences.

"Although they have important commercial uses, technologies in these fields can threaten U.S. national security when used by adversaries for disruptive purposes, such as improving calculations in weapons design and testing; improving the speed and accuracy of military or intelligence decision-making; and breaking developing unbreakable encryption algorithms that protect sensitive communications and classified information," the Justice Department said.

RELATED Florida hospital hit with IT security issue, postpones non-emergency procedures

Latest Headlines

Tesla recalls 362,758 vehicles over self-driving crash risk
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Tesla recalls 362,758 vehicles over self-driving crash risk
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles over concerns that its Full Self-Driving Beta can cause vehicles to crash.
Joe Biden: 3 latest aerial objects not likely Chinese spy balloons
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden: 3 latest aerial objects not likely Chinese spy balloons
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday the three latest mysterious objects shot down over North America were likely not Chinese spy balloons.
Biden completes annual physical at Walter Reed
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Biden completes annual physical at Walter Reed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden completed his routine physical exam on Thursday at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland.
Senate examines ways to address nationwide nursing shortage
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Senate examines ways to address nationwide nursing shortage
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Frontline nurses faced challenges including understaffing, burnout and underappreciation, driving thousands to quit their jobs during the pandemic, several experts told members of Congress on Thursday.
Agriculture Department commits $63M to fund rural Internet in four states
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Agriculture Department commits $63M to fund rural Internet in four states
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The federal government is spending $63 million to bring high-speed Internet access to rural areas of four separate states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday.
VA awards $20 million to 10 organizations to help prevent veteran suicides
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA awards $20 million to 10 organizations to help prevent veteran suicides
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran's Affairs on Thursday announced 10 winners in its $20 million Mission Daybreak Grand Challenge to reduce veteran suicides. More than 1,300 submissions were entered.
Biden executive order seeks to strengthen federal racial equity, anti-poverty efforts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden executive order seeks to strengthen federal racial equity, anti-poverty efforts
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden Thursday signed a new executive order to strengthen racial equity and support for underserved communities. The executive order seeks to mobilize government to address racial equity.
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of election fraud
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of election fraud
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Georgia said Thursday, there was no evidence of widespread fraud in that state during the 2020 election, dismissing claims made by former President Donald Trump.
Shell, Equinor start new oil production facility in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shell, Equinor start new oil production facility in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The start of oil production at a floating production facility in the Gulf of Mexico is balanced by low costs and a low greenhouse gas intensity, Shell and Equinor announced Thursday.
Police: Two handguns, two pages of notes found on body of MSU shooter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Two handguns, two pages of notes found on body of MSU shooter
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday said that the gunman who killed three students and injured several others at Michigan State University was found with two handguns, ammunition and two pages of notes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement