Poll shows Black Americans split on gender, transgender equality issues

New research from Pew shows a split in how Black Americans feel about gender equality issues and transgender issues of equality. These views can have far-reaching effects in both U.S. politics and culture. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Black Americans remain firmly in support of gender equality but are split when it comes to transgender and nonbinary issues, according to a new poll by Pew Research. Nearly 70 percent of Black adults think the U.S. has not gone far enough in giving women equal rights with men, and 86 percent think that mothers and fathers should share parenting responsibilities. Advertisement

However, when it comes to accepting transgender and non-binary people, the issue gets a little more complex. Only 36 percent of Black adults say that society has not gone far enough in accepting people who are transgender, however 31 percent say that the level is just right. Furthermore, 29 percent say that it has gone too far.

"These divergent points of view exist along sideeach other, demonstrating that Black Americans' views on gender identity issues show much less consensus than their views on gender equality," Pew Research concluded.

Unsurprisingly, views also differ depending on their political perspective.

Just 48 percent of self-identifying Black conservatives think that it is important to address equality for Black transgender people, while 69 percent of liberals believe it is important to do so.

Advertisement

"Although few are transgender themselves, 35% of Black adults know someone who is transgender," according to Pew. "This is smaller than the share of the general public who say they know a transgender person."

Religion also plays a large factor, with those attending religious services weekly being 17 percent more likely to say views on transgender and nonbinary issues in society are changing too quickly.