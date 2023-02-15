Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 1:57 PM / Updated at 2:14 PM

Watch live: President Biden to challenge GOP budget in Maryland speech

By Joe Fisher
President Joe Biden will take aim at Republicans’ budget proposals when he speaks to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will take aim at Republicans' budget proposals when he speaks to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday.

In a preview of his speech, the White House shared that Biden will address the national debt and his budget proposal.

"If you add up all the proposals that my Republican friends in Congress have offered so far, they would add another $3 trillion to the debt over 10 years," an excerpt from the prepared statement said.

Biden is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The statement goes on to claim that Biden's budget will not add an increase in taxes for anyone making less than $400,000 a year and will protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, "while cutting the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years."

Biden has capitalized on his State of the Union address earlier this month during a tour of infrastructure projects across the northeast and a trip to Wisconsin. Wednesday's appearance is expected to emphasize the stark differences between his vision for the economy and that of House Republicans.

Biden's trip to Maryland came the same day the Congressional Budget Office released a statement saying that, if the debt limit is not raised or suspended, the government's ability to issue additional debt will come to an end between July and September.

