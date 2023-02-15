No survivors after military helicopter crashes in Alabama

1/2

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter, which belonged to the Tennessee National Guard and went down in Madison County in northern Alabama. The Black Hawk (pictured) is a multi-role aircraft and has been a staple of the U.S. military for four decades. Photo Courtesy of Lockheed Martin

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. CST in an unincorporated area of Harvest, Ala.

‼️ ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO HELICOPTER CRASH ‼️ A Helicopter crash that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, has caused a road closure. A UH-60 Helicopter crashed on Alabama 53 near the intersection of Burrell Road in Madison County. pic.twitter.com/QkUDvqfukW— Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) February 15, 2023

"A UH-60 helicopter crashed on Alabama 53 near the intersection of Burrell Road in Madison County," the agency said in a statement on its website.

"Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division, in conjunction with deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, are assisting with securing the scene. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing."

The helicopter reportedly belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, WAAY-TV reported.

Both WAAY-TV and WTVY reported there were no survivors from the crash, citing law-enforcement officials. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the aircraft. Citing Pentagon sources, WTVF in Nashville confirmed the helicopter belonged to the National Guard and that there were no survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now involved in the multi-jurisdictional investigation.

First responders from Redstone Arsenal, Ala., a U.S. Army post and small unincorporated area, responded to the crash in Madison County.

"Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets," Team Arsenal said in a Facebook post.

The Black Hawk is a multi-role aircraft and has been a staple of the U.S. military for four decades. It is also used by military forces in 28 other countries, according to Sikorsky parent company Lockheed Martin.

There are more than 4,000 of the aircraft currently in service around the world, with 2,135 of them operated by the American military, where it serves a variety of functions.

