Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 2:57 PM

Education Department announces $18M in grants to boost teacher diversity

By Doug Cunningham
The Department of Education Wednesday announced over $18 million in grants to the Augustus F. Hawkins Centers For Excellence Program to increase the number of teachers of color. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said while more than half of students nationwide are students of color, just 1 in 5 teachers are. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Department of Education Wednesday announced over $18 million in grants to the Augustus F. Hawkins Centers For Excellence Program to increase the number of teachers of color. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said while more than half of students nationwide are students of color, just 1 in 5 teachers are. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education said Wednesday that awards totaling more than $18 million will help the Augustus F. Hawkins Centers For Excellence Program boost teacher preparation programs for teachers of color.

The program is named for the first Black politician elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Advertisement

It supports comprehensive, high-quality teacher preparation programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities, and Minority Serving Institutions, according to the Department of Education.

"Today, more than half of our learners nationwide are students of color, and yet fewer than 1 in 5 educators come from communities of color," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "I'll never forget the impact that my first teacher of color had on me as a student, and my experience tracks closely with years of research suggesting the profound, positive influence that educators of color have on students of all backgrounds."

RELATED Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students

This is the first time since its creation in 2008 that the Hawkins program has gotten federal funding.

The Department of Education said the teacher workforce of today doesn't look like most students. More than 50% of public school students are of color, but just roughly 25% of teachers are of color.

Advertisement

In January, Cardona called for bipartisan support for a "Raise The Bar" education initiative to raise education standards and challenge complacency in education.

RELATED Community schools get $63 million in federal grants for expansion of services

He said them that a big challenge is the average weekly wage for teachers, which he said have increased by just 2% over the last 25 years.

According to Cardona, across the country school districts -- especially in underserved communities -- are working to deal with the longstanding teacher shortages that were made worse by the pandemic.

The Education Department statement Wednesday said the Hawkins Program builds on department efforts to strengthen and diversify the teacher pipeline to help states and school districts meet staffing needs.

RELATED More than half nation's school districts face teacher shortages, data show

Latest Headlines

President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden took aim at Republicans' budget proposals when he spoke to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Md., on Wednesday.
National Park Service clears homeless camp near White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
National Park Service clears homeless camp near White House
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The National Park Service cleared a homeless camp in McPherson Square near the White House on Wednesday.
Justice Department decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Justice Department decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department decided not bring charges against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, according to reports.
Senators say Mexico, China must do more to curb fentanyl crisis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators say Mexico, China must do more to curb fentanyl crisis
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blamed two cartels -- the Sinaloa and the Jalisco -- as primarily responsible for the widespread fentanyl deaths.
Payton Gendron sentenced to life in prison in Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Payton Gendron sentenced to life in prison in Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooting
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The man who shot and killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in May was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Data released by the Treasury Department on Wednesday showed that the Emergency Rental Assistance program made more than 9.7 million payments to households at risk of eviction.
Nikki Haley calls for new generation of Republican leadership as she launches campaign
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nikki Haley calls for new generation of Republican leadership as she launches campaign
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley officially launched her 2024 campaign Wednesday. As she prepares to take on Donald Trump, members of Congress share their thoughts on Haley and her path toward the presidency.
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday introduced new protections for customers dealing with crypto assets.
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. solar power market ready to shine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wood Mackenzie: U.S. solar power market ready to shine
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Despite lingering supply-chain issues, the U.S. solar energy market is poised for a substantial rebound over the next five years, driven in part by federal incentives, consultant group Wood Mackenzie said Wednesday.
Sudden dust storm leads to deadly 10-vehicle pileup in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sudden dust storm leads to deadly 10-vehicle pileup in Oklahoma
Powerful winds kicked up a sudden and dangerous swirling dust storm Tuesday, causing a 10-vehicle pileup that killed a driver on U.S. Highway 54 in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement