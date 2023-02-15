Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 1:57 PM

Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments

By Matt Bernardini
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces emergency rental assistance applications. The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the program had made nearly 10 million payments to families at risk of eviction. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces emergency rental assistance applications. The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the program had made nearly 10 million payments to families at risk of eviction. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Data released by the Treasury Department on Wednesday showed that the Emergency Rental Assistance program made more than 9.7 million payments to households at risk of eviction.

The ERA program, which is a part of the American Rescue Plan, provides communities with funds to support housing stability amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Sept. 30, more than 80% of ERA funds went to low-income families and/or renters of color.

"The Emergency Rental Assistance program, in combination with other administration initiatives, has averted what many predicted would be a wave of evictions during the pandemic," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo said in a statement.

"Today's data illustrates how ERA funds have both kept millions of families in their homes and enabled communities to stand up infrastructure for rental assistance that never existed before."

RELATED HUD awards $315 million to cities to address homelessness

One of the states that benefited the most from ERA programs was Connecticut. It used the funding to provide free legal representation to income-eligible tenants in certain ZIP codes who were facing eviction.

Chicago's Department of Housing also began offering free legal services to tenants in eviction court, through the Right to Counsel Pilot Program, a three-year partnership funded through ERA with the Law Center for Better Housing and Beyond Legal Aid, according to the Treasury Department.

Princeton University's Eviction Lab founder Matthew Desmond said that the ERA program was "the deepest investment in low-income renters the federal government has made since the nation launched its public housing system."

RELATED As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'

The Treasury Department also said that researchers have also seen other positive effects on their well-being, such as improved mental health outcomes.

RELATED Landlord companies used abusive eviction tactics, House subcommittee says

