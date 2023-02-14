Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 7:13 PM

Subway mulls sale after another record year

By Joe Fisher
Subway is mulling a potential sale of the company on the heels of a record year of sales, the sandwich chain announced Tuesday. File photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock/UPI
Subway is mulling a potential sale of the company on the heels of a record year of sales, the sandwich chain announced Tuesday. File photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock/UPI

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Subway is mulling a potential sale of the company on the heels of a record year of sales, the sandwich chain announced Tuesday.

Subway recorded a significant increase in 2022, marking the second consecutive year of record sales. Tuesday's press release said there is no assurance that a sale will be made or when it could take place.

Advertisement

"The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants and improvements to its overall guest experience," the press release said.

Financial giant J.P. Morgan will advise Subway throughout the process of seeking a sale, the company said. J.P. Morgan is also engaged in advising the billionaire Glazer family in the sale of the Premier League soccer club Manchester United, reported by Bloomberg.

RELATED Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe

Earlier in February, Subway reported that global same-store sales increased 9.2% in 2022. In North America sales increased by more than 7% and the company said average weekly sales records are consistently being surpassed. Digital sales have been a boon in particular, growing by double digit percentage points.

Advertisement

"There is currently a lot of excitement around the Subway brand amongst fellow franchisees, their teams and guests," said Dennis Reed, multi-unit Subway franchisee, in a statement.

"The company's focus on elevating the guest experience and operations over the past 24 months has resulted in positive feedback about the brand's updated, energetic and innovative new menu and look, and ultimately, is leading to an increase in traffic and sales at my restaurants."

RELATED 'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle

In January, the Wall Street Journal estimated that Subway could be worth up to $10 billion. According to CNN, a $10 billion sale would be one of the biggest for a fast-food chain since Dunkin' Donuts was sold for more than $11 billion in 2020.

RELATED Twilio to lay off 17% of workforce, restructure

Latest Headlines

1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A 44-year-old male who was struck by the U-Haul that tore through the streets of Brooklyn on Monday has died.
'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted the funding his administration has provided to counties and localities in a speech to the National Association of Counties on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Ohio town council to meet on environmental concerns after train derailment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ohio town council to meet on environmental concerns after train derailment
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg expressed worry Monday about the continuing environmental fallout near East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying vinyl chloride derailed nearly two weeks ago.
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. military revealed it was forced to scramble fighter jets to intercept four Russian warplanes near Alaska in what the Pentagon called "routine" activity.
Four more arrested in plot to kill Haitian president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Four more arrested in plot to kill Haitian president
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Federal law enforcement agents arrested four men in Florida on Tuesday connected to the July 7, 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
Al Gore named keynote speaker at first AIM for Climate Summit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Al Gore named keynote speaker at first AIM for Climate Summit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Al Gore will open the first Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Summit this May in Washington, D.C., to increase collaboration and investment for climate-smart agriculture and food systems.
Hyundai, Kia issue software security fix to deter TikTok thefts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hyundai, Kia issue software security fix to deter TikTok thefts
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kia and parent company Hyundai confirmed Tuesday the Korean automakers are releasing new anti-theft software at no cost to vehicle owners.
Potential Democratic battle ahead as California's Sen. Feinstein says she won't run for re-election in 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Potential Democratic battle ahead as California's Sen. Feinstein says she won't run for re-election in 2024
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., announced Tuesday she will not seek re-election in 2024, ending her more than three-decade tenure in the Senate.
Sisters reclaim historic La. plantation house to serve Black community
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sisters reclaim historic La. plantation house to serve Black community
Jo Banner couldn't explain why she was drawn to the house that sat on the Norma and Lacaz Plantations in Louisiana's St. John the Baptist Parish.
Appeals court upholds $110,000 fine for Donald Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court upholds $110,000 fine for Donald Trump
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must pay a $110,000 fine after being held in contempt by a New York court, the state's appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment
One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico
Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico
Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence
Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement