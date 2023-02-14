Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 8:28 AM

South Dakota governor bans gender-related medical treatments for minors

Law is part of a wider Republican effort across the United States

By A.L. Lee
"With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures," South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said upon signing the bill into law on Monday. "I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans.” File photo by Joe Marino/UPI
"With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures," South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said upon signing the bill into law on Monday. "I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans.” File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill into law that bans hormone therapy and surgical procedures for minors seeking gender-related health care in the state.

House Bill 1080, which will take effect July 1, outlaws several specific medical treatments, including sterilization and reconstructive surgeries, the administration of any drug that inhibits normal puberty; testosterone, estrogen, or progesterone injections; and anyone under 18 is prohibited from receiving prescription drugs that promote gender transition.

Advertisement

"South Dakota's kids are our future," Noem said before signing the bill. "With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures. I will always stand up for the next generation of South Dakotans."

Violating the law could lead to civil legal penalties, and worse, providers could lose their license to practice health care in the state.

RELATED U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley demands records of gender-related treatments from Missouri children's hospital

The move by South Dakota is the latest in a wider Republican effort nationwide to target LGBTQ rights, including gender-affirming care for minors.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a similar law in late January, which bans surgical procedures that alter sex characteristics on minors.

Last April, Alabama made it a felony for doctors to provide gender-affirming care to minors, and the Florida Department of Health barred social transition care for children who identify as transgender or gender diverse.

Advertisement

A total of 93 similar bills to restrict LGBTQ access to health care are currently being considered in state legislatures across the country, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Gender-affirming care is designed to help individuals transition from their gender at birth to the opposite sex. Treatments can vary widely and could come in the form of hormone therapy and puberty suppression which would ultimately change a person's physical appearance.

Throughout the U.S. health industry, gender reassignment surgery is widely considered medically unacceptable for children.

RELATED Utah Gov. bans gender-affirming surgeries for minors

South Dakota state Sen. Al Novstrup, who helped sponsor the legislation, said the new law will provide "meaningful help" to "children who are struggling with their identities."

Opponents say the law is too intrusive, with the government imposing on medical privacy at the expense of children who identify as transgender or nonbinary.

The American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement Monday blasting South Dakota's new law, calling it a "heartbreaking and tragic day for thousands of South Dakotans and their families."

Read More

South Dakota Senate passes bill to ban gender affirming care for minors

Latest Headlines

Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Police said that 43-year-old Anthony Mcrae was the person who killed three students and wounded five others in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.
Nikki Haley officially announces run for president
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Nikki Haley officially announces run for president
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley officially jumped into the race for president on Tuesday, becoming the first formal challenger in the Republican Party to ex-president Donald Trump.
One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities said one person died and several train cars derailed after it collided with a truck in southeastern Texas.
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and injuring five others, before turning the weapon on himself, authorities said.
Americans' satisfaction with U.S. immigration hits decade low, poll says
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Americans' satisfaction with U.S. immigration hits decade low, poll says
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Americans' satisfaction with the level of immigration into the United States has hit its lowest level in a decade, dropping from 34% in January of 2022 to 28% this year, according to a new Gallup poll.
One of the first Black Green Berets to receive Medal of Honor after 60-year wait
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
One of the first Black Green Berets to receive Medal of Honor after 60-year wait
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A nearly 60-year wait for the highest level of recognition is nearly over for Col. Paris Davis, one of the first Black Green Berets, who will soon receive the Congressional Medal of honor.
Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Federal agents in California located two harmful insects at the busiest commercial port in the state, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed in a statement Monday.
2 Amazon sellers plead guilty to price-fixing DVDs and Blu-Rays
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 Amazon sellers plead guilty to price-fixing DVDs and Blu-Rays
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Two Amazon marketplace sellers pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of DVDs and Blu-Rays on the market in a scheme involving four companies owned by them.
Threatened leopards move closer to endangered species protections
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Threatened leopards move closer to endangered species protections
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The United States will decide by June of 2027 whether to protect threatened leopards under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. The new deadline follows a lawsuit demanding closer scrutiny on African leopard trophy imports.
Architect of the U.S. Capitol fired after accusations of ethical violations
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Architect of the U.S. Capitol fired after accusations of ethical violations
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Architect of the U.S. Capitol J. Brett Blanton was fired Monday after several high-ranking lawmakers called for his removal, the White House confirmed in a statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
Russia strikes rail lines in Kherson, Ukraine
Russia strikes rail lines in Kherson, Ukraine
U.S. denies sending balloons to China, forms interagency group to study flying objects
U.S. denies sending balloons to China, forms interagency group to study flying objects
Mars Wrigley fined after two workers got stuck in a vat of chocolate
Mars Wrigley fined after two workers got stuck in a vat of chocolate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement