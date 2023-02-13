Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2023 / 10:40 PM / Updated at 12:16 AM

3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting

By Sheri Walsh
Police released this surveillance photo of the shooting suspect who is still at large following a shooting at the Michigan State University campus where three people were killed and five others injured Monday night. Photo courtesy of MSU Police and Public Safety
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and at least five others were injured in an on-campus shooting Monday night at Michigan State University, according to campus police who told students to "secure in place immediately" as the suspect remains at large.

"We received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside Berkey Hall. Numerous officers responded. We were quickly on scene within minutes and there we did locate several victims of a shooting," Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of MSU Department of Police and Public Safety, said in a news conference Monday night.

Police said they were continuing to search for a single active shooter, described as a short man wearing a mask, after shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m. EST on the East Lansing campus. Police reported another shooting about an hour later at the MSU Union.

"The incident did move to a building in close proximity, the Michigan State University Union Building where there was another report of a shooting immediately following the first incident," Rozman said.

"We tended to the victims at both of those scenes and there was an overwhelming law enforcement response to campus," he added before police confirmed via Twitter that three people had died.

Rozman said the suspect, who is still at large, was last seen leaving the MSU Union "on foot on the north side of that building."

The suspect is described as a "Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim," police tweeted.

As of 11 p.m. EST, police warned students, faculty and any visitors to remain "sheltered in place" as the "suspect is still outstanding," while Rozman instructed parents and everyone else to stay away from the campus.

"For parents, I understand. I can only imagine the emotion that's involved right now. It's going to help us and it's going to help our response and it's going to help us to identify the shooter, the less people that are on campus at this point," Rozman said.

Nearby Sparrow Hospital confirmed five victims were being treated, according to hospital spokesperson John Foren.

"MSU Police report shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight," the college's website said earlier in the evening.

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," students were told.

"Suspect is still at large and believed to be on foot," MSU warned. "All persons on campus and in neighboring community should immediately shelter in place and secure the room they are in."

Campus Police are already warning students to stay away from campus on Tuesday and Wednesday, saying "all campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities," Michigan State University campus police warned in a tweet. "Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow."

