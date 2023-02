1/2

Kia and parent company Hyundai confirmed Tuesday the Korean automakers are releasing new anti-theft software at no cost to vehicle owners to deter a wave of TikTok-inspired thefts of certain model years of those vehicles. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kia and parent company Hyundai confirmed Tuesday the Korean automakers are releasing new anti-theft software at no cost to vehicle owners. The free software fix applies to millions of current vehicles currently lacking theft deterrents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement.

The fix is in response to an ongoing challenge on social media platform TikTok, which encourages or dares people to steal certain makes and models of vehicles. People are being challenged to take the vehicles using a common USB cord. The vehicles most susceptible to that type of theft are Kia and Hyundai models from between 2010 and 2021.

Thefts of those specific vehicles have increased dramatically over the last year in places such as Los Angeles and St. Petersburg, Fla.

The new software announced Tuesday will lengthen the alarm on certain cars from 30 seconds to a full minute. They also will require an ignition key in order to start the vehicles, which lack ignition immobilizers.

Kia and Hyundai owners can call a toll free number to schedule an appointment for their vehicles.

"Hyundai will also provide its customers with a window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection. Hyundai will send the stickers and roll out software updates in a phased approach beginning later this month, with subsequent phases over the next several months," the NHTSA said in a statement.

