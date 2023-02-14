Trending
Feb. 14, 2023 / 5:54 PM

Four more arrested in plot to kill Haitian president

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the conspiracy to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, which allegedly was plotted on U.S. soil, after four more co-conspirators were arrested Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the conspiracy to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, which allegedly was plotted on U.S. soil, after four more co-conspirators were arrested Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Federal law enforcement agents arrested four men in Florida on Tuesday connected to the July 7, 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

The Justice Department announced the arrest of Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, 50, Antonio Intriago 59, Walter Veintemilla, 54, and Frederick Bergmann, 64. Ortiz and Intriago are U.S. citizens who live in Miami.

With Tuesday's arrests 11 people have been detained and face charges for their involvement with the conspiracy to kill the president of Haiti.

Ortiz, Intriago, Veintemilla and Bergmann coordinated with other co-conspirators in South Florida to execute the plot to kill Moïse beginning in February 2021, the Justice Department said.

RELATED Four more charged for 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

"The court documents unsealed today outline an alleged plan by the defendants, some of whom were operating within the United States, to remove President Moise from office by either killing or kidnapping him in order to replace him with a candidate who would serve their political goals and financial interests," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"The Justice Department will not tolerate individuals plotting violent attacks from U.S. soil that undermine the rule of law abroad."

Ortiz and Intriago are accused of meeting with Christian Sanon -- a dual-citizen of the United States and Haiti -- to discuss the plot to remove Moïse and install Sanon in his place. Sanon would then reward the men by awarding "lucrative" government contracts to their businesses for infrastructure work in Haiti.

RELATED DHS extends immigration protections for Haitians

Veintemilla allegedly was to support the coup financially through his company, Worldwide Capital Lending Group, putting up $175,000 for the operation, according to the Justice Department. Bergmann meanwhile paid for lodging in Haiti for co-conspirators from Colombia.

Ortiz, Intriago and Veintemilla face life in prison if convicted. Bergmann may face up to 20 years in prison.

"Haiti is no stranger to hardship and suffering. While most human beings would consider events that destroy hundreds of thousands of lives, homes, schools and infrastructure tragedies, there are others who consider them opportunities to gain money and power," U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe, of the Southern District of Florida, said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses

"When greed and ambition lead to violations of U.S. law, we will prosecute," he said.

