U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 11:35 PM

Evacuations ordered as collision causes truck to spill nitric acid on Arizona highway

By Darryl Coote
Arizona firefighters working with a state hazmat unit were attempting to mitigate the fallout Tuesday from a nitric acid spill caused by a collision on Interstate 10 between Rita and Kolb roads near Tucson. Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety
Arizona firefighters working with a state hazmat unit were attempting to mitigate the fallout Tuesday from a nitric acid spill caused by a collision on Interstate 10 between Rita and Kolb roads near Tucson. Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Officials in Arizona issued evacuation and shelter-in-place orders Tuesday following a collision near Tucson that resulted in a truck hauling liquid nitric acid to leak its load along the interstate.

The incident happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 10 between Rita and Kolb roads.

The state's public safety department said in a statement that the collision caused the truck hauling the hazardous material in a box trailer to roll over and leak its contents on the highway.

The department's Hazardous Materials Response Unit were deployed to the scene and were working with partner agencies to "mitigate" the situation, it said, while first responders evacuated residents within a half-mile of the incident.

A shelter-in-place order was also issued for those within 1 mile of the leak, which was lifted shortly before 9 p.m.

Nitric acid is a colorless liquid that emanates yellow or red fumes and is highly corrosive and can harm those exposed to it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The National Library of Medicine states it is "very toxic" if inhaled and prolonged exposure to high concentrations can result in adverse health effects.

It was unclear how many other vehicles, if any, were involved in the collision but its cause was under investigation, officials said.

It was announced Tuesday night that the unidentified driver of the truck had died.

Interstate 10 was closed between Rita and Kolb roads with expectations for it to remain so for sometime.

"Motorists in the Tucson area should plan for this closure to impact their Wednesday morning commute," the department said.

