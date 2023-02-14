Nikki Haley officially announces run for president

Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, addresses the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Washington, D.C., on August 24, 2020. She announced a run for president on Tuesday. File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley officially jumped into the race for president on Tuesday, becoming the first formal challenger in the Republican Party to ex-president Donald Trump. Haley served as United Nations ambassador under Trump and at one time was critical of the former president after Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building before backing off. Advertisement Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let's do this! pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

"Some people look at America and see vulnerability," Haley said in a video statement. "The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, and kicked around.

"You should know this about me: I don't put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels."

Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, appeared to focus on cultural issues as well, something that has been used successfully by Trump and expected candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad," said Haley, using images of progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and a burning U.S. flag in her video. "They said the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think that our ideals are not just wrong but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Haley became the first woman elected as governor of South Carolina in 2010. She called for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the South Carolina state Capitol in 2015 after the shooting of nine African Americans at a Black church in Charleston.

DeSantis is expected to make a run for the Republican nomination as well. Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state under Trump, is also expecting to make a run.