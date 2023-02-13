Trending
Feb. 13, 2023 / 7:18 PM

Architect of the U.S. Capitol fired after accusations of ethical violations

By Simon Druker
Architect of the U.S. Capitol J. Brett Blanton was fired Monday after several high-ranking lawmakers called for his removal, the White House confirmed in a statement. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Architect of the U.S. Capitol J. Brett Blanton was fired Monday after several high-ranking lawmakers called for his removal, the White House confirmed in a statement.

Blanton has been under fire since a November report accused him of ethics violations and improperly using government property.

The Capitol's Office of Inspector General accused Blanton of giving tours of the building while it was closed during COVID-19 protocol in 2020, and also impersonating a police officer, among several other allegations.

"The Architect of the Capitol plays a key role in preserving the Capitol campus and should be focused on ensuring the institution works for Members, Committees, staff, and most importantly, the American people," Committee on House Administration chair Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in a statement.

"The Inspector General's report was highly concerning, which is, in part, why our first hearing was dedicated to providing oversight over the AOC," Steil said. "His refusal to be transparent and truthful has made clear that he can no longer lead the organization and must resign immediately."

Blanton was appointed by former president Donald Trump, but calls for his resignation came from both sides of the aisle.

"The Architect of the Capitol, Brett Blanton, no longer has my confidence to continue in his job. He should resign or President Biden should remove him immediately," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Monday morning.

"After being given the opportunity to respond to numerous allegations of legal, ethical, and administrative violations, and failing to directly respond, the president has removed Mr. Brett Blanton from his position -- a decision I firmly stand behind," Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., the committee's ranking member said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The committee grilled Blanton about the report during hearings last week.

"I wholeheartedly reject any assertion that I have engaged in unethical behavior during my service to this country while serving in this particular role," he said at the time.

