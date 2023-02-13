2 Amazon sellers plead guilty to price-fixing DVDs and Blu-Rays

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Two Amazon marketplace sellers pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of DVDs and Blu-Rays on the market in a scheme involving four companies owned by them.
The Justice Department said Bruce Fish of Hayfield, Minn., and Victor Btesh of Brooklyn, N.Y., made an agreement with other co-conspirators to raise the prices of DVDs and Blu-Ray discs they were selling through their online Amazon stores as third-party vendors. The scheme created a noncompetitive market condition for buyers leading to them buying the discs at higher prices.