Feb. 13, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Judge to release some of grand jury report on possible Trump election interference in Georgia

By Daniel J. Graeber
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows a video of former President Donald Trump. Parts of a grand jury report on possible election interference in Georgia will be released Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows a video of former President Donald Trump. Parts of a grand jury report on possible election interference in Georgia will be released Thursday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Parts of a federal grand jury report on possible election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies will be made public this week, a judge in Georgia ruled Monday.

Robert McBurney, a judge in the Fulton County Superior Court for the fifth judicial administrative district in Georgia, filed an eight-page ruling stating the introduction, conclusion and sections related to jurors expressing concern about lying under oath will be made public on Thursday.

"[W]hile publication may not be convenient for the pacing of the District Attorney's investigation, the compelling public interest in these proceedings and the unquestionable value and importance of transparency require their release," NBC News cited the ruling as stating.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the court last month that the report should remain sealed.

RELATED Georgia grand jury completes Donald Trump election interference probe

"We need to be mindful of protecting future defendants' rights," Willis said. However, the grand jury, itself, recommended that the report be made public.

Willis opened the investigation into Trump and his allies in 2021 after audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published by The Washington Post.

During the call, Trump allegedly told Raffensperger to "find" more than 11,000 votes to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia, which was a crucial swing state in the 2020 election that helped Biden secure enough Electoral College seats to win the presidency.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani were all subpoenaed to testify during the grand jury investigation, but Trump was not.

Willis singled out comments made by Giuliani before a state Senate hearing, as well as evidence "purporting to demonstrate the existence of election fraud in multiple Georgia counties during the administration of the 2020 election."

Giuliani testified behind closed doors in August.

RELATED Jan. 6 panel recommends 4 criminal charges against Donald Trump

Several media outlets had asked the Georgia to release the grand jury's report. McBurney said there was a "compelling public interest" to release at least some of the report, USA Today, among those filing for the release, reported Monday.

McBurney added the report does include information on possible indictments, though those details will remain sealed for now.

Here's what is in House committee's full Jan. 6 report

