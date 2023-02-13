Jury to vote on death penalty for man convicted in 2017 NYC truck attack

1/4

The Home Depot truck that was used to deliberately mow down pedestrians, leaving eight people dead and more than a dozen injured in Lower Manhattan on Halloween day 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The man convicted last month of using his truck to run over and kill eight people on a New York City bike path in 2017 will face the death penalty when a federal jury decides his fate inside a Manhattan courtroom on Monday. Sayfullo Saipov would become the first defendant in the Southern District of New York to be sent to the execution chamber since 1963, but only if the jury agrees unanimously to impose a lethal injection that would end his life. Advertisement

However, if there is just one holdout among the 12 members, the 35-year-old Saipov will be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

The jury is expected to hear more evidence about the crime in open court Monday before retiring to an anteroom for deliberations.

A verdict to execute Saipov was expected to be difficult because it takes only one vote to spare his life for the heinous attack in which he barreled down the Hudson River Greenway in a Home Depot rental truck, hitting about a dozen pedestrians and bicyclists before crashing into a school bus, ending the frenzy.

The intentional siege on Halloween day killed two Americans, a woman from Belgium and five friends from Argentina, while several others were left critically injured, including a woman who lost her legs.

The death penalty was outlawed in New York in 2004, but capital punishment can still be levied there at the federal level. In screening for prospective jurors, government attorneys are also constitutionally empowered to summarily dismiss any juror who might oppose the death penalty, which heavily favors the prosecution in such cases.

The last time the state imposed the death penalty was 1963, when Eddie Lee Mays was executed for killing a woman inside a Harlem tavern; and the last time the government carried out an execution in the state was 1954, when bank robber Gerhard Puff was put to death for killing an FBI agent.

The most notorious federal executions in the Manhattan district occurred in 1953 when Julius and Ethel Rosenberg both died in the electric chair after they were convicted of spying for the Soviet Union.

However, other attempts at the death penalty in the Southern District have instead resulted in life sentences. One of those cases involves two al-Qaeda operatives who were convicted of helping Osama bin Laden carry out the deadly 1998 bombings on two U.S. embassies in Africa.

There's also two capital cases from 2004 and 2005, one in which a police informant was killed by two Bronx drug dealers and another in which a father and son murdered three people in a drug deal gone bad. Today, each of these defendants is serving life in prison after federal juries were unable to deliver unanimous death penalty verdicts.

The Justice Department has not brought any new capital punishment cases under President Joe Biden, and although the administration has curtailed the death penalty, Attorney General Merrick Garland has indicated previously that he will not stand in the way of any executions imposed before Biden took office.