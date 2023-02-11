Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2023 / 8:09 PM

Texas AG Ken Paxton to pay over $3M to ex-staffers who accused him of corruption

By Adam Schrader
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media after the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt case, at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., in March 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to the media after the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt case, at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., in March 2016. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday agreed to pay a $3.3 million settlement to four former staffers who accused him of corruption.

The funds used to pay the four whistleblowers, whom Paxton had referred to as "rogue employees," will likely come from taxpayers, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Advertisement

In court filings obtained by the Texas Tribune, Paxton and the four former employees said the two sides will move to end the case after payment is approved and asked the Texas Supreme Court to defer consideration of the whistleblower case.

"Our clients are honorable men who have spent more than two years fighting for what is right. We believe the terms of the settlement speak for themselves," attorneys for three of the whistleblowers said in a statement to the Texas Tribune.

RELATED Former NFL star Brett Favre moves to dismiss civil suit against him

The saga began in 2020 when the four whistleblowers -- Mark Penley, Blake Brickman, David Maxwell and Ryan Vassar -- approached the FBI and said that Paxton had may have committed crimes involving Nate Paul, a wealthy donor in Austin.

"After over two years of litigating with four ex-staffers who accused me in October 2020 of 'potential' wrongdoing, I have reached a settlement agreement to put this issue to rest," Paxton said in a statement to the Austin American-Statesman.

Advertisement

"I have chosen this path to save taxpayer dollars and ensure my third term as Attorney General is unburdened by unnecessary distractions. This settlement achieves these goals."

RELATED Abortion opponents sue National Archives, Smithsonian

The settlement will also require Paxton to apologize to his former staffers for referring to them as "rogue employees" and require him to remove a written response the attorney general previously made about the allegations.

RELATED Belgian member of European Parliament charged with corruption

Latest Headlines

Another high altitude object show down over Northern Canada
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Another high altitude object show down over Northern Canada
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. military shot down a high altitude object over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday, the latest in a series of incidents involving objects being shot out of the sky.
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after pipeline leak
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after pipeline leak
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Nevada's governor has declared a state of emergency after a leak was discovered in a pipeline that supplies fuel from California to Las Vegas.
Former NFL star Brett Favre moves to dismiss civil suit against him
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former NFL star Brett Favre moves to dismiss civil suit against him
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A day after filing a defamation suit, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre sought to dismiss a lawsuit against him filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A collision between an American Airlines Airbus A321 and a shuttle bus on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport Friday left five people injured, officials said.
Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Body and dashcam footage was made public showing the arrest of Darryl Williams, who died in police custody after being arrested in North Carolina last month.
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met on Friday at the White House, as both leaders reaffirmed their support for democratic institutions.
Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital; tests rule out second stroke
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital; tests rule out second stroke
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital on Friday after tests confirmed he did not suffer another stroke or have a seizure.
Biden to visit Poland for one-year anniversary of Ukraine war
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden to visit Poland for one-year anniversary of Ukraine war
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Poland and meet with several eastern European leaders on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday.
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said an F-22 U.S. fighter aircraft successfully took down a high-altitude object over Alaska after it was detected by ground radar Friday.
Florida legislature allows DeSantis to relocate migrants from other states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida legislature allows DeSantis to relocate migrants from other states
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Florida legislature passed a bill on Friday that will allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to relocate migrants from any state in the country, not just from Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement