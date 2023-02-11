Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released

1/2

Video footage released by the Raleigh Police Department shows the arrest of Darryl Williams, 32, who died around an hour after he was arrested and tased multiple times. Photo courtesy of City of Raleigh

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Body and dashcam footage was made public Friday, showing the arrest of Darryl Williams, who died in police custody after being arrested in North Carolina last month. The footage includes video from body-worn cameras from six Raleigh Police Department officers involved in the arrest, six videos shot from the dashcams of police vehicles, as well as two surveillance tapes from nearby buildings that captured the arrest. Advertisement

Links to all 14 video clips are now available to the public on the City of Raleigh's website. Police released them Friday, after a Superior Court judge earlier in the week authorized the release.

Williams' family members were able to see the video before it became public.

The 32-year-old Black man was tased three times as officers arrested him Jan. 17. Williams was unarmed at the time and was arrested for alleged drug possession.

Officers found him with a dollar bill "containing a white powdery substance consistent with the appearance of cocaine," according to a preliminary report released late last month.

Advertisement

Authorities say two officers first approached Williams shortly before 2 a.m. during a routine patrol in a business district. He attempted to run and later struggled with officers as they attempted to arrest him, leading to the tasing, they alleged.

RELATED Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff

Officers are recorded saying "stop or you'll get tased" on more than one occasion.

Williams can be heard on some of the footage yelling at officers that he had a heart condition. He was tased again after making that statement.

Officers began CPR after failing to detect a pulse, and 11 minutes after first arriving, used the radio to request EMS responders to expedite their arrival.

Williams died at a local hospital around an hour after the officers made initial contact with him.

Six officers have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of investigation by the Raleigh Police Department's internal affairs unit.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also conducting a separate criminal investigation into Williams' death.