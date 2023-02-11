Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2023 / 6:19 PM

Another high altitude object show down over Northern Canada

By Matt Bernardini
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that a high altitude object had been shot down over Northern Canada. Photo from Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that a high altitude object had been shot down over Northern Canada. Photo from Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. military shot down a high altitude object over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday, the latest in a series of incidents involving objects being shot out of the sky.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he ordered the takedown of "an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace."

Advertisement

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said that it had positively identified the object but did not offer additional details.

Saturday's incident comes just one day after Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said an F-22 U.S. fighter aircraft successfully took down a high-altitude object over Alaska after it was detected by ground radar Friday.

Ryder, speaking during a Pentagon press briefing, said U.S. Northern Command is conducting debris recovery of the object and, "at this point," the U.S. doesn't know the origin of the object.

Ryder said the object did not appear to have propulsion capabilities. He said it was operating at an altitude that could have endangered civilian aircraft at about 40,000 feet.

"No indication at this time that it was maneuverable," Ryder said. "It did enter U.S. airspace, and we took it down."

Advertisement

He said the object first entered U.S. airspace Feb. 9. Fighter jets "further identified the object," he said. But after reporter questioning, he declined to describe the object in detail.

Also on Friday, a U.S. official said that the undercarriage of the balloon shot down in the Atlantic Saturday had been found largely intact and will be retrieved later, according to ABC News.

Read More

Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska Spy balloon drama elevates pressure for U.S. to confront China U.S. House condemns China over balloon incident while Senate grills U.S. officials

Latest Headlines

Nevada governor declares state of emergency after pipeline leak
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after pipeline leak
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Nevada's governor has declared a state of emergency after a leak was discovered in a pipeline that supplies fuel from California to Las Vegas.
Former NFL star Brett Favre moves to dismiss civil suit against him
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former NFL star Brett Favre moves to dismiss civil suit against him
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A day after filing a defamation suit, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre sought to dismiss a lawsuit against him filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A collision between an American Airlines Airbus A321 and a shuttle bus on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport Friday left five people injured, officials said.
Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Body and dashcam footage was made public showing the arrest of Darryl Williams, who died in police custody after being arrested in North Carolina last month.
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met on Friday at the White House, as both leaders reaffirmed their support for democratic institutions.
Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital; tests rule out second stroke
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital; tests rule out second stroke
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital on Friday after tests confirmed he did not suffer another stroke or have a seizure.
Biden to visit Poland for one-year anniversary of Ukraine war
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden to visit Poland for one-year anniversary of Ukraine war
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Poland and meet with several eastern European leaders on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday.
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said an F-22 U.S. fighter aircraft successfully took down a high-altitude object over Alaska after it was detected by ground radar Friday.
Florida legislature allows DeSantis to relocate migrants from other states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida legislature allows DeSantis to relocate migrants from other states
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Florida legislature passed a bill on Friday that will allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to relocate migrants from any state in the country, not just from Florida.
In search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, another classified document found
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, another classified document found
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- One more classified document was found at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home on Friday during a search by the FBI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
In White House meeting, Biden and Lula reaffirm commitment to safeguarding democracy
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement