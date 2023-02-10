Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Erdogan travels to survey damage as earthquake death toll soars

By Clyde Hughes
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (R) pays a visit to Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday after a deadly earthquake there and Syria. Officials said on Friday that more than 21,000 have died. Photo by Turkish Defense Ministry/UPI
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (R) pays a visit to Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday after a deadly earthquake there and Syria. Officials said on Friday that more than 21,000 have died. Photo by Turkish Defense Ministry/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria swelled to more than 21,000 with another 80,000 injured as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued to tour affected areas.

Erdogan called the damage he saw in southern Turkey on Thursday the "disaster of the century." Officials said at least 18,991 have died from the earthquake with another 75,523 injured. In Syria, 3,384 have died in numbers reported by government officials and rebel-held territories. They said 5,245 have been injured.

Erdogan was set to visit Adiyaman and Malatya to meet with victims after traveling to some of the other hardest-hit earthquake areas, including Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis earlier in the week. He said his government continues to marshal resources to help survivors and assist emergency crews.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it delivered 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies and treatments, to Turkey and Syria.

RELATED Earthquake takes down building in Indonesia, killing four

The WHO said a flight into Turkey on Thursday took 37 metric tons into that country while another flight delivered 35 metric tons of supplies into Syria.

"These life-saving health supplies are critical for treating the wounded and providing urgent care to all those affected by this tragedy in both countries," said WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.

"Survivors are facing freezing conditions, continuing aftershocks and very limited access to shelter, food, water, heat and medical care. We're in a race against time to save lives."

RELATED U.S. announces $85M in aid for Turkey, clarifies Syria sanctions policy

Erdogan warned that those involved with the robbing of businesses and attacks during the crisis will be held accountable, saying there "will not leave any room for abuse."

"From now on, these abusers will be subject to the penalties necessary as soon as they have been apprehended," he said, according to CNN.

RELATED Poor construction caused Turkey's buildings to collapse in earthquake

