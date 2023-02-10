NOAA to update Global Temperature Dataset to better analyze climate

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is updating its global climate dataset with new data on Feb. 14. Photo by Gil C/Shutterstock.com

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information will update its global climate dataset when the January 2023 global climate report is released on Feb. 14. The new update will expand on information available in the 2019 dataset that is currently used. Advertisement

"NOAA's Global Temperature datasets consist of data from weather stations across the world's land surface, as well as ocean-surface data from ships, buoys, surface drifters, profiling floats, and other unscrewed automatic systems," reads a press release from NOAA.

"Until recently, however, monitoring environmental conditions [throughout] the Arctic and Antarctic has been more challenging due to fewer temperature observations in these regions," the press release continues.

The update will include more data from the Arctic region, as well as data based on new scientific methods that will allow observations of areas with limited available climate data.

"The updated version now includes data from more buoys from around the Arctic, along with enhanced methods of calculating temperatures in the Earth's polar regions," says the press release.

Additionally, the NOAA center will use re-examined historical data to retroactively expand the data on Earth's temperature a further 30 years back to the year 1850.

"This new version of NOAA's global surface temperature dataset is part of NCEI's commitment to provide a complete and comprehensive perspective of the Earth's climate," said NCEI director Deke Arndt.