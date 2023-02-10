Trending
Feb. 10, 2023 / 11:51 AM

Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Then-Vice President Mike Pence faced enormous pressure while presiding over a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election. File photo by Saul Loeb/UPI
Then-Vice President Mike Pence faced enormous pressure while presiding over a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election. File photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump's actions leading up to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to reports.

Pence was asked to submit documents and testimony in the ongoing criminal probe by special counsel Jack Smith, sources told ABC News, NBC News and CNN. He is the highest-level official in Trump's former inner circle to face questions from Smith.

Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Justice Department investigation into Trump's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his potential mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

The subpoena has been issued after months of bargaining between Pence's legal team and federal prosecutors, and comes more than two years after a violent mob stormed Congress in an effort to disrupt certification of Joe Biden's election win and keep Trump in office after he lost the electoral vote but falsely claimed to his followers that the process was rigged.

Last year, an investigation by the congressional committee investigating the attack found evidence of a wider conspiracy involving Republican aides and allies across the nation, including campaign officials in critical swing states, who allegedly served as phantom electors in a scheme to throw the election for Trump.

Pence, who faced enormous pressure from the president on the day of the riot, would have been central to the plot because he presided over the election certification in Congress as president of the Senate. But the vice president refused to take part in the ruse, which called for him to accept falsified certifications for Trump in states that Biden rightfully won, the committee said in its final report.

The select committee recommended four criminal charges against Trump, including obstruction of an official proceeding of the U.S. government, as well as conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make false statements and to "incite," "assist" or "aid or comfort" an insurrection.

Subpoenas from the special counsel, which have been issued recently to local or state officials who likely communicated with the White House during the twilight of Trump's term, indicated the focus of the investigation had turned to the alleged plot involving fake electors.

Pence previously described pleading with the incumbent to call off the alleged scheme, telling the president in one Oval Office meeting that, "Even your lawyer doesn't think I have the authority to return electoral votes," according to an op-ed that Pence wrote for the Wall Street Journal.

The vice president was forced to flee the Senate chamber on Jan. 6 as Trump's most radical supporters overran the Capitol, chanting "hang Mike Pence." At the White House, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

Since the uprising, Pence has criticized the former president's words and actions as "reckless," while hailing the virtue of his own decisions that day, noting his congressional role on Jan. 6 was strictly ceremonial, and that he had no Constitutional power to redetermine the electoral votes.

There is "almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president," Pence said previously.

In answering to the subpoena, Pence has the option of invoking his Constitutional right to claim executive privilege, which could lead to an historic and unprecedented legal fight.

As of Friday morning, neither Pence nor Trump had commented publicly on the latest developments.

Latest Headlines

Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A group of House Democratic lawmakers on Thursday proposed a resolution to the House Ethics Committee to expel Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican lawmaker who lied about his background and campaign finances.
Federal prosecutors charge N.M. man with sexually assaulting detainee
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Federal prosecutors charge N.M. man with sexually assaulting detainee
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Prosecutors charged a 44-year-old New Mexico man with sexually assaulting a female pretrial detainee during a prisoner transport to Colorado.
Watch Live: Biden hosts National Governors Association meeting at White House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch Live: Biden hosts National Governors Association meeting at White House
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting state leaders at the White House Friday for the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.
AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Lackluster consumer demand is dragging U.S. retail gasoline prices lower, countering a massive surge in the price of crude oil this week, data show.
Snowstorm forecast to bury portions of interior Southeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Snowstorm forecast to bury portions of interior Southeast
A storm AccuWeather meteorologists have had their eye on since the start of the month will drop a foot of snow on the southern Appalachians this weekend.
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maryland took a suspect accused of shooting two law enforcement officers into custody Friday morning after a two-day ordeal that ended in a wooded area near Fallston Mall in Harford County.
House votes to block D.C. bills on criminal code, non-citizen voting rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House votes to block D.C. bills on criminal code, non-citizen voting rights
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House voted to block a pair of laws passed by the D.C. Council that would have updated the capital's criminal code and allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections.
Fetterman still hospitalized; tests rule out second stroke
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fetterman still hospitalized; tests rule out second stroke
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spent a second night in a Washington, D.C., hospital under the observation of physicians as his staff announced that doctors confirmed he did not suffer another stroke.
TC Energy: Keystone Pipeline leak caused by welding flaw, bending stress
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
TC Energy: Keystone Pipeline leak caused by welding flaw, bending stress
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A massive oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in northern Kansas was caused by a welding flaw and bending stress fatigue, TC Energy Corp said in its initial investigation findings.
