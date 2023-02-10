Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 2:30 AM

Maryland police surround suspect accused of shooting 2 officers

By Darryl Coote
David Emory Linthicum, 24, is accused of shooting two police officers since Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Baltimore County Police Department/Twitter
David Emory Linthicum, 24, is accused of shooting two police officers since Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Baltimore County Police Department/Twitter

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Following a nearly two-day manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting two police officers over a span of 36 hours, authorities in Maryland had the suspect pinned early Friday in a wooded area.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told reporters during a press briefing that they had established a tight perimeter around the suspect, identified as 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, in a wooded area beside Fallston Mall, which is located in the city of Pleasant Hills just northeast of Baltimore.

"We have the individual contained. It will be resolved here. There is no threat to the community," Gahler said.

Authorities have been hunting for Linthicum since mid-Wednesday when he shot a Baltimore County police officer responding to a residence in Cockeysville, a Baltimore suburb of some 23,800 people.

RELATED Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested

On Thursday evening, shortly after police said Linthicum had been spotted in the Cockeysville area of Powers Avenue and Warren Road, it was announced by the Baltimore County Police Department that the suspect had shot a second officer, who was seriously injured.

Gahler told reporters that following the second shooting, Linthicum led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle north to Harford County where officers used spike strips to force his vehicle to a stop near the mall. The suspect then fled on foot into the woods.

A rifle and handgun were retrieved after the suspect discarded vehicle but he is believed to armed with at least one rifle, Gahler said, adding that officers have not yet been able to make contact.

RELATED 1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase

Helicopters circled the area and armed vehicles were on the scene. Gahler said "we do have eyes on him."

"Time is on our side," he said.

Gahler added that is his goal to resolve the situation peacefully and take Linthicum into custody.

RELATED 2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home

"The last thing we want is another exchange of gunfire," he said. "We don't want to be forced to take this individual's life."

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted late Thursday that he was on the scene at Shock Trauma with interim police chief Dennis Delp and the injured office.

"My prayers, and all of Baltimore County's, are with the officer, his collegaues and his loved ones tonight," he said.

The search for Linthicum began Wednesday when officers with the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a person-in-crisis call from a residence in the 10000 block of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville.

Officers were escorted into the residence and interacted with a man later identified as Linthicum who discharged a firearm, injuring one of the officers, the police department said in a statement.

Joy Stewart, Baltimore County police spokeswoman, told reporters during a press conference earlier Thursday that the first injured officer has since been released from hospital.

"If you see this individual in the area, do not approach him he is considered armed and dangerous," she said.

Amid the search, residents were encouraged to stay off the streets in Cockeysville and several Baltimore County Schools were closed on Thursday.

Special agents with the Maryland Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among those from various departments that were participating in the search.

