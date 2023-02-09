Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 5:54 PM / Updated at 12:46 PM

Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction

By Simon Druker
1/2
A Kobe Bryant game-worn and signed Los Angeles Lakers jersey from his only MVP season sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Kobe Bryant game-worn and signed Los Angeles Lakers jersey from his only MVP season sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star.

The jersey, auctioned by Sotheby's in New York, is the iconic Lakers home yellow and "was worn by Kobe Bryant at the peak of his powers," the auctioneer's description reads. It also bears the late star's signature, etched on the back of the jersey.

Advertisement

Bryant wore the uniform for 25 games during the 2007-2008 NBA season, during which he was voted as the league's Most Valuable Player, his only MVP award. It is the only home jersey he wore during the team's entire playoff run that season.

The Lakers ultimately lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA final, winning two of six games.

RELATED Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500

"This is the only gold jersey Kobe wore in the 2008 NBA Playoffs leading to the 2008 NBA Finals, including when the Lakers were crowned Western Conference Champions. In this jersey, Kobe advanced to the 2008 NBA Finals for the first time since Shaquille O'Neal was traded from the Lakers. This was an important moment in Kobe's career, in his conquest to win his first title without O'Neal," the Sotheby's description reads.

Advertisement

An autographed game-worn Bryant jersey from the 1996-1997 season sold for $3.7 million in 2021, the previous high for his memorabilia.

Sotheby's announced the auction at the start of the month, and estimated it would bring in between $5 million and $7 million.

RELATED Kobe Bryant's iconic MVP jersey heads to auction

As a comparison, a jersey worn by Argentina soccer legend, the late Diego Maradona during the country's victorious 1986 World Cup of Soccer in Mexico, sold for $9.3 million at auction in London last year.

Bryant transcended basketball, becoming a cultural icon.

Bill Belichick, considered by many to be the greatest NFL coach of all time, once enlisted Bryant's help to motivate his New England Patriots team. The Philadelphia Eagles, which play in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, have Bryant's "10 rules" hanging in their home locker room, also as motivation.

RELATED Boy, 9, dribbles basketball blindfolded for Guinness World Record

"The respect and reverence he commanded far exceeded him being a legendary player," Belichick said at the time.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A group of House Democratic lawmakers on Thursday proposed a resolution to the House Ethics Committee to expel Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican lawmaker who lied about his background and campaign finances.
Federal prosecutors charge N.M. man with sexually assaulting detainee
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Federal prosecutors charge N.M. man with sexually assaulting detainee
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Prosecutors charged a 44-year-old New Mexico man with sexually assaulting a female pretrial detainee during a prisoner transport to Colorado.
Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed in the special counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump's actions leading up to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to government sources.
Watch Live: Biden hosts National Governors Association meeting at White House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch Live: Biden hosts National Governors Association meeting at White House
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting state leaders at the White House Friday for the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.
AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Lackluster consumer demand is dragging U.S. retail gasoline prices lower, countering a massive surge in the price of crude oil this week, data show.
Snowstorm forecast to bury portions of interior Southeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Snowstorm forecast to bury portions of interior Southeast
A storm AccuWeather meteorologists have had their eye on since the start of the month will drop a foot of snow on the southern Appalachians this weekend.
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maryland took a suspect accused of shooting two law enforcement officers into custody Friday morning after a two-day ordeal that ended in a wooded area near Fallston Mall in Harford County.
House votes to block D.C. bills on criminal code, non-citizen voting rights
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House votes to block D.C. bills on criminal code, non-citizen voting rights
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House voted to block a pair of laws passed by the D.C. Council that would have updated the capital's criminal code and allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections.
Fetterman still hospitalized; tests rule out second stroke
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fetterman still hospitalized; tests rule out second stroke
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spent a second night in a Washington, D.C., hospital under the observation of physicians as his staff announced that doctors confirmed he did not suffer another stroke.
TC Energy: Keystone Pipeline leak caused by welding flaw, bending stress
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
TC Energy: Keystone Pipeline leak caused by welding flaw, bending stress
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A massive oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in northern Kansas was caused by a welding flaw and bending stress fatigue, TC Energy Corp said in its initial investigation findings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement