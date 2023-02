1/3

Doctors ruled out the possibility that Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., experienced a second stroke as he spent a second night in a Washington, D.C., hospital. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spent a second night in a Washington, D.C., hospital under the observation of physicians as his staff announced that doctors confirmed he did not suffer another stroke. Fetterman's spokesman Joe Calvello said Thursday evening that the results of an MRI and additional tests ruled out the possibility that the freshman senator and former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor had experienced another stroke. Advertisement

Calvello added that Fetterman was also being monitored with an EEG, which "so far" had shown no signs of a seizure but would remain under observation.

"We are happy to share that there are no signs of a stroke the amazing doctors and staff [at George Washington Hospital] continue monitoring and I'm so grateful to them and to all of you," Fetterman's wife, Giselle Fetterman, said on Twitter Thursday night.

Fetterman told his staff he was feeling "lightheaded" during a Democratic retreat Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, and was taken to George Washington Hospital, where he spent the night and underwent an MRI test.

It was not immediately clear how much longer Fetterman would remain at the hospital and what additional tests will be performed.

A stroke last May nearly derailed his campaign for Senate and left him off the campaign trail for weeks before rallying to defeat celebrity doctor Mehemet Oz in November, giving Democrats a slim edge in the body.