Feb. 10, 2023 / 3:02 PM

Abortion opponents sue National Archives, Smithsonian

By Patrick Hilsman
A group of abortion opponents have sued the National Archives and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after security guards asked them to remove clothing items with anti-abortion messages. The plaintiffs were participants in the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A group of abortion opponents have sued the National Archives and Records Administration and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after security guards requested they remove clothes bearing anti-abortion messages while visiting the locations.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were with Our Lady of the Rosary Church and School of Greenville, S.C., visiting Washington, D.C., to attend the anti-abortion "March for Life." They were told to remove hats they were wearing that had "Rosary Pro-Life" written on them, the complaint said.

The National Archives and Smithsonian apologized.

"NARA policy expressly allows all visitors to wear T-shirts, hats, buttons, etc., that display protest language, including religious and political speech. We are actively investigating to determine what happened," the National Archives said in a press release Friday.

"Early indications are that our security officers quickly corrected their actions and, from that point forward, all visitors were permitted to enter our facility without needing to remove or cover their attire," the press release continues.

"A security officer mistakenly told young visitors that their pro-life hats were not permitted in the museum. Asking visitors to remove hats and clothing is not in keeping with our policy or protocols," reads a press release from the Smithsonian.

The plaintiffs are being represented by the American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative organization.

