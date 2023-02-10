Abortion opponents sue National Archives, Smithsonian

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A group of abortion opponents have sued the National Archives and Records Administration and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after security guards requested they remove clothes bearing anti-abortion messages while visiting the locations.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were with Our Lady of the Rosary Church and School of Greenville, S.C., visiting Washington, D.C., to attend the anti-abortion "March for Life." They were told to remove hats they were wearing that had "Rosary Pro-Life" written on them, the complaint said.