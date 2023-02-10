Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 2:24 PM

United States sets record in agricultural exports again

By Clyde Hughes
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack responds to a question from the news media during a press briefing on food pricing at the White House on September 8, 2021. He addressed a new record in U.S. agricultural exports on Friday. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack responds to a question from the news media during a press briefing on food pricing at the White House on September 8, 2021. He addressed a new record in U.S. agricultural exports on Friday. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. agricultural sector scored back-to-back years of record exports, the government announced Friday, shipping out $196 billion in farm and food products in 2022.

The final 2022 trade data released earlier this week by the Commerce Department shows that U.S. agricultural exports topped the previous record set in 2021 by 11%, or $19.5 billion, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Advertisement

The Agriculture Department said the value of sales increased in all of the United States' Top 10 agricultural export markets -- China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, the European Union, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Colombia and Vietnam.

Record export sales were set in China, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and Colombia.

RELATED U.N. says number of people facing hunger increased in 2021

"This second consecutive year of record-setting agricultural exports, coupled with a record $160.5 billion in net farm income in 2022, demonstrates the success of the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to create new and better markets for America's agricultural producers and businesses," Vilsack said in a statement.

Vilsack said the administration continues to strengthen its relationships with its trading partners while holding them accountable for their commitments. He said infrastructure investments have helped the United States strengthen its supply chain, a concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

"We're knocking down trade barriers that hamper U.S. producers' access to key markets," Vilsack said. "And we're continuing to invest in export market development programs, partnering with industry to bring high-quality, cost-competitive U.S. products to consumers around the world."

RELATED John Deere gives U.S. farmers right to repair equipment

The department said the top commodities exported by the United States in 2022 were soybeans, corn, beef, dairy, cotton and tree nuts, which made up more than half of U.S. agricultural export value.

International sales of many U.S. products -- including soybeans, cotton, dairy, beef, ethanol, poultry, soybean meal, distilled spirits and distillers' grains -- reached record values.

Read More

OJ prices rise after Florida oranges damaged by hurricanes, disease

Latest Headlines

MoneyGram to pay $115 million to compensate fraud victims
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
MoneyGram to pay $115 million to compensate fraud victims
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- MoneyGram will disburse over $115 million to compensate 38,889 victims of fraud schemes that were processed though the company, the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service said Friday.
Biden to governors: Together we can prove government 'isn't a broken system'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to governors: Together we can prove government 'isn't a broken system'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted many of the nation's governors at the White House on Friday as he urged bipartisan efforts to help best make use of funding provided by his administration.
Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A group of House Democratic lawmakers on Thursday proposed a resolution to the House Ethics Committee to expel Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican lawmaker who lied about his background and campaign finances.
Federal prosecutors charge N.M. man with sexually assaulting detainee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal prosecutors charge N.M. man with sexually assaulting detainee
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Prosecutors charged a 44-year-old New Mexico man with sexually assaulting a female pretrial detainee during a prisoner transport to Colorado.
Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed in the special counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump's actions leading up to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to government sources.
AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Lackluster consumer demand is dragging U.S. retail gasoline prices lower, countering a massive surge in the price of crude oil this week, data show.
Snowstorm forecast to bury portions of interior Southeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Snowstorm forecast to bury portions of interior Southeast
A storm AccuWeather meteorologists have had their eye on since the start of the month will drop a foot of snow on the southern Appalachians this weekend.
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Maryland took a suspect accused of shooting two law enforcement officers into custody Friday morning after a two-day ordeal that ended in a wooded area near Fallston Mall in Harford County.
House votes to block D.C. bills on criminal code, non-citizen voting rights
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House votes to block D.C. bills on criminal code, non-citizen voting rights
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House voted to block a pair of laws passed by the D.C. Council that would have updated the capital's criminal code and allowed non-citizens to vote in local elections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement