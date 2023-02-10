Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack responds to a question from the news media during a press briefing on food pricing at the White House on September 8, 2021. He addressed a new record in U.S. agricultural exports on Friday. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. agricultural sector scored back-to-back years of record exports, the government announced Friday, shipping out $196 billion in farm and food products in 2022. The final 2022 trade data released earlier this week by the Commerce Department shows that U.S. agricultural exports topped the previous record set in 2021 by 11%, or $19.5 billion, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Advertisement

The Agriculture Department said the value of sales increased in all of the United States' Top 10 agricultural export markets -- China, Mexico, Canada, Japan, the European Union, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Colombia and Vietnam.

Record export sales were set in China, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and Colombia.

"This second consecutive year of record-setting agricultural exports, coupled with a record $160.5 billion in net farm income in 2022, demonstrates the success of the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to create new and better markets for America's agricultural producers and businesses," Vilsack said in a statement.

Vilsack said the administration continues to strengthen its relationships with its trading partners while holding them accountable for their commitments. He said infrastructure investments have helped the United States strengthen its supply chain, a concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're knocking down trade barriers that hamper U.S. producers' access to key markets," Vilsack said. "And we're continuing to invest in export market development programs, partnering with industry to bring high-quality, cost-competitive U.S. products to consumers around the world."

The department said the top commodities exported by the United States in 2022 were soybeans, corn, beef, dairy, cotton and tree nuts, which made up more than half of U.S. agricultural export value.

International sales of many U.S. products -- including soybeans, cotton, dairy, beef, ethanol, poultry, soybean meal, distilled spirits and distillers' grains -- reached record values.