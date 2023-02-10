Trending
Feb. 10, 2023 / 10:44 AM

AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand

By Daniel J. Graeber
Lackluster consumer demand is leading to lower gasoline prices. The Energy Department expects a full-year average price of $3.39 per gallon for the year, down from the $3.97 average for 2022. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lackluster consumer demand is leading to lower gasoline prices. The Energy Department expects a full-year average price of $3.39 per gallon for the year, down from the $3.97 average for 2022. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Lackluster consumer demand is dragging U.S. retail gasoline prices lower, countering a massive surge in the price of crude oil this week, data show.

Travel club AAA reported a national average retail price of $3.43 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday, six cents less than a week ago and four cents below the price at the pump this time last year.

That price trend counters a rally in crude oil prices that was supported in large part by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Turkey is a major energy hub and companies are limiting operations at the strategic sea port of Ceyhan.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, was up 1% as of 9:45 a.m. EST to trade at $79.14 per barrel. WTI is on pace for a rally of around 8% for the week. Crude oil prices account for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump.

AAA, however, said a decline in consumer demand is bucking trends in the broader commodities market

"The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 barrels per day lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain why gas prices are declining," it explained.

A busy period of seasonal refinery maintenance and the upcoming switch to a more expensive summer-blend of gasoline suggests the recent relief at the pump might not last. File photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market over the four-week period ending Feb. 3 averaged 20.1 million bpd, about 1% below the similar period from 2020 to discount the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts use that metric as a proxy for demand in the U.S. economy, affirming AAA's view that consumer appetites aren't improving much.

Steady declines in the retail price of gasoline will come to an end, however. The pace at which refiners turn crude oil into gasoline could slump during the busy period of seasonal maintenance. By May, those refiners need to start making the summer blend of gasoline, which is more expensive because of the additional steps needed to keep it from evaporating during warmer months.

Any surge in summer travel, meanwhile, could push the price at the pump to $4 per gallon. That won't last, however, as the U.S. Energy Department is forecasting an average price of $3.39 per gallon for the year, down from the $3.97 average for 2022.

