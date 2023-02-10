Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 4:56 PM

In search of former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, another classified document found

By Matt Bernardini
One more classified document was found at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence (seen in 2021) on Friday. File Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- One more classified document was found at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home on Friday during a search by the FBI.

Pence spokesman Devin O'Malley also said six "additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel" also were removed.

CNN reported the FBI is expected to search Pence's office in Washington in the coming days.

Last month classified documents were found in Pence's home after former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were found to have classified documents in their possession, as well.

RELATED Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe

The Hill reported that an attorney for Pence wrote to the National Archives, alerting the organization that a small group of secret documents were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Pence's home at the end of his time in office.

The documents reportedly consist of materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence's foreign trips.

Last week the Senate Intelligence Commitee demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines comply with requests for the classified documents that Trump, Biden and Pence had in order for the committee to be able to provide oversight.

"We urge your immediate compliance with our previous requests, which we now extend to those classified materials subsequently discovered at President Biden's home and the home of former Vice President Pence," the letter said.

"These matters are the highest priority of the committee and our oversight and authorization efforts will align accordingly," the letter said.

On Thursday, Pence was subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt.

RELATED No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden vacation home

Senate intelligence committee calls for compliance with classified documents request

