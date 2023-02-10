Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 2:30 PM

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley demands records of gender-related treatments from Missouri children's hospital

By Matt Bernardini
Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., announced he was opening an investigation into allegations of child abuse and medical malpractice at a Missouri children's hospital. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., announced he was opening an investigation into allegations of child abuse and medical malpractice at a Missouri children's hospital. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley announced that his office will begin investigating St. Louis Children's Hospital after he said a report details alleged child abuse and medical malpractice at the hospital.

Hawley's letter to the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital demanded the medical records of minors that were referred to the center.

Advertisement

"Starting immediately, your institutions must take steps to preserve all records, written and electronic, regarding gender-related treatments performed on minors since the opening of the center," Hawley wrote in a letter to Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, St. Louis Children's Hospital President Trish M. Lollo, and Christopher Lewis and Sarah Garwood, the co-directors of the hospital's transgender center. "Additional oversight inquiries and outreach will follow."

The Missouri senator also is requesting the number and percentage of minors treated at the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center that have detransitioned.

RELATED South Dakota Senate passes bill to ban gender affirming care for minors

Hawley's letter came the same day that a story published on a right-wing news website claimed that there was years of malpractice at the center.

Washington University in St. Louis said in a statement that it was alarmed by the allegations and would be complying fully with the investigation.

Advertisement

"We are taking this matter very seriously and have already begun the process of looking into the situation to ascertain the facts," the university said. "As always, our highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients. We are committed to providing compassionate, family-centered care to all of our patients and we hold our medical practitioners to the highest professional and ethical standards."

RELATED Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response

RELATED Trump vows to end 'left-wing gender insanity' if re-elected

Latest Headlines

Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said an F-22 U.S. fighter aircraft successfully took down a high-altitude object over Alaska after it was detected by ground radar Friday.
Abortion opponents sue National Archives, Smithsonian
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Abortion opponents sue National Archives, Smithsonian
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A group of abortion opponents have sued the National Archives and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after security guards requested they remove clothes bearing anti-abortion messages.
United States sets record in agricultural exports again
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United States sets record in agricultural exports again
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. agricultural sector scored back-to-back years of record exports, the government announced Friday, shipping out $196 billion in farm and food products in 2022.
MoneyGram to pay $115 million to compensate fraud victims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MoneyGram to pay $115 million to compensate fraud victims
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- MoneyGram will disburse over $115 million to compensate 38,889 victims of fraud schemes that were processed though the company, the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service said Friday.
Biden to governors: Together we can prove government 'isn't a broken system'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to governors: Together we can prove government 'isn't a broken system'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted many of the nation's governors at the White House on Friday as he urged bipartisan efforts to help best make use of funding provided by his administration.
Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Democrats seek to force vote on expelling George Santos from Congress
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A group of House Democratic lawmakers on Thursday proposed a resolution to the House Ethics Committee to expel Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican lawmaker who lied about his background and campaign finances.
Federal prosecutors charge N.M. man with sexually assaulting detainee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal prosecutors charge N.M. man with sexually assaulting detainee
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Prosecutors charged a 44-year-old New Mexico man with sexually assaulting a female pretrial detainee during a prisoner transport to Colorado.
Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department subpoenas Mike Pence in Jan. 6 probe
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed in the special counsel investigation into former President Donald Trump's actions leading up to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to government sources.
AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
AAA: Gas prices are 6 cents below last week because of low demand
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Lackluster consumer demand is dragging U.S. retail gasoline prices lower, countering a massive surge in the price of crude oil this week, data show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers in custody after standoff
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building; suspect arrested
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Seoul hits North Korea with its first sanctions for cybercrime
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement