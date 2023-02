The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will visit Poland on Feb. 20 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit Poland and meet with several eastern European leaders on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. Biden will visit Poland from February 20-22 and meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and leaders of other NATO countries. He also will deliver remarks on the importance of continuing to stand with Ukraine. Advertisement

"He wants to talk about the importance of the international community's resolve and unity in supporting Ukraine for now going on a year," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman, said at a press conference.

Kirby also reinforced that the United States would continue to support Ukraine.

"We know the next weeks and months are going to be difficult and critical, especially for their own forces, and the United States is going to continue to stand by them," he said.

Earlier this week ahead of the meeting, the U.S. gave Poland approval to buy $10 billion worth of rocket-propelled weapons systems.

The sale is for the American-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers and related support systems, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed in a statement.

If given final approval, the order would consist of 18 of the HIMARS launchers, as well as the necessary armaments, guidance systems and hardware.

Built by aerospace giant Lockheed Martin at its facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, the portable rocket system is "the most technically advanced, affordable and sustainable artillery solution," the company says on its website.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have purchased the same system.