President Joe Biden will host governors from throughout the nation to discuss his administration's agenda in a meeting at the White House on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting state leaders at the White House Friday for the winter meeting of the National Governors Association. During the business meeting in the East Room of the White House, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will talk and listen to governors from all 50 states and five territories. Advertisement

"They will discuss opportunities for states to continue to invest in infrastructure, manufacturing, workforce development, and lowering costs for working families, among other key priorities," the White House said.

Biden is expected to make livestreamed comments at about 11:15 a.m. EDT.

The governors have also been invited to attend a black-tie dinner at the White House on Saturday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the chair of the NGA, said he was "looking forward" to meeting with Biden to discuss how his major legislative efforts including the CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit his state.

"As governors, we have to solve problems that affect each and every one of our states," Murphy said in a statement. "There aren't Democratic problems or Republican problems, but issues that affect real people -- the residents of our states."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, vice chair of the association, said governors are at the grassroots of successes and challenges residents are facing around the country.

"For governors, there is nothing more useful than being in the room with other governors and learning together," Cox said. "The NGA meeting also offers really valuable opportunities for governors to engage with federal officials, both to leverage the collective influence of governors and to help federal officials cloistered in D.C. understand the real-world impact of federal policies."