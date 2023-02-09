Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 12:36 PM

Initial unemployment filings climb to 196,000

By Clyde Hughes
The Labor Department said first-time unemployment claims rose to 196,000 last week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents applying for unemployment insurance for the first time rose to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, its first increase in four weeks.

The new weekly count, one gauge used to judge the health of the country's labor market, was 13,000 more than 183,000 for the week ending Jan. 28, which was unrevised. Initial jobless filings have remained below 200,000 for four straight weeks, which is the longest stretch below that mark since April 2022, according to the Labor Department.

The four-week moving average for those filing for unemployment benefits dropped 2,500 to 189,250.

The number of people filing overall for unemployment insurance for the week ending Jan. 28, though, increased by 38,000 from the previous week to 1.69 million. The four-week moving average of all total people filing jobless claims for that period increased by 14,500 to 1,664,750.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending Jan. 28 included Georgia (2,070), New York (949), New Jersey (847), Oregon (801) and Wisconsin (569). States with the largest first-time claim decreases included Kentucky (3,402), California (2,551), Ohio (1,105), Arkansas (568) and Michigan (359).

