Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents applying for unemployment insurance for the first time rose to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, its first increase in four weeks.
The new weekly count, one gauge used to judge the health of the country's labor market, was 13,000 more than 183,000 for the week ending Jan. 28, which was unrevised. Initial jobless filings have remained below 200,000 for four straight weeks, which is the longest stretch below that mark since April 2022, according to the Labor Department.