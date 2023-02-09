Tennessee moves closer to law that could limit drag performances

The Tennessee state Senate Thursday passed legislation that would amend the state’s existing laws to ban or further restrict "male and female impersonators" (like these pictured in New York City in 2018) without directly referencing drag shows and performers. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee state Senate Thursday passed legislation that would amend the state's existing laws to ban or further restrict "male and female impersonators," a move that could ban drag performances in the state. The Republican-controlled state Senate passed the legislation by a vote of 26 to 6 with only Democrats opposing. Advertisement

If signed into law, it would also ban "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors ... and that feature go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers."

A similar piece of legislation is moving through the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The legislation does not specifically mention the terms "drag show," but Republican lawmakers have been targeting the performances for months.

Republican politicians have accused drag performances of "sexualization" or "grooming" children.

In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., announced a state investigation into a video that later went viral, showing children at Miami's R House during one of the establishment's drag brunches.

That same month, a Neo-Nazi group founder was arrested in Boston during a protest against a drag queen story hour for children.

Late last year, LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD said it counted at least 124 cases across 47 states in 2022 where anti-gay activities or threats targeted drag events.

The bill still needs to pass the House and be signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn.