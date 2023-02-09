Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 3:32 PM

House resolution responds to spy balloon, condemns China for 'brazen violation' of U.S. sovereignty

Balloon carried an antenna array for collecting communications and solar panels to power its sensors

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. State Department said Thursday the Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force had an antenna array for collecting communications. During a Thursday briefing, the State Department said "China has a lot to answer for." Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The U.S. State Department said Thursday the Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. Air Force had an antenna array for collecting communications. During a Thursday briefing, the State Department said "China has a lot to answer for." Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning China for sending a spy balloon into U.S. airspace as the State Department said the balloon carried an antenna array for collecting communications and solar panels to power its sensors.

The House voted 419-0 to pass the resolution against China's use of the balloon in U.S. airspace.

The resolution condemns "the Chinese Communist Party's use of a high-altitude surveillance balloon over United States territory as a brazen violation of United States sovereignty."

In a related move, the U.S. Senate held an Appropriations subcommittee oversight hearing on Chinese high-altitude surveillance efforts Thursday.

RELATED Spy balloon drama elevates pressure for U.S. to confront China

During a State Department briefing Thursday afternoon, spokesperson Ned Price said, "China acted irresponsibly by violating our sovereignty ... we acted responsibly and prudently to protect our interests. China, as a result, has a lot to answer for."

Price said the balloon was not shot down earlier because tracking it and assessing it had intelligence value for the United States.

"When it entered North American airspace we were tracking it very closely. NORAD did not assess it to be a military threat," Price said.

Price said actions were taken during the balloon's flight to minimize its ability to gather intelligence information.

"There was a benefit of watching this system as we minimized its ability to gather intelligence against the United States," he said. "There was value to us to continue tracking and assessing the balloon."

Earlier Thursday the State Department said in a statement that China's balloon is part of a sophisticated surveillance program in more than 40 nations and 5 continents. According to the State Department, U.S. U-2 spy plane information indicated the balloon was capable of signals intelligence operations far beyond the typical capabilities of weather balloons.

RELATED Beijing maintains denial on balloon, says debris 'belongs to China'

According to the State Department, the balloon had multiple antennas capable of communications collection and geo-locating, and the balloon maker has ties to China's military.

"The United States will also explore taking action against PRC entities linked to the PLA that supported the balloon's incursion into U.S. airspace," the official said, referring to the People's Republic of China. "We will also look at broader efforts to expose and address the PRC's larger surveillance activities that pose a threat to our national security, and to our allies and partners."

The State Department official said the United States sent "a clear message" to China that its violation of U.S. sovereignty was unacceptable by shooting down the balloon.

Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says

