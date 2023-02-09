Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 5:16 PM

Massachusetts man sentenced for Afghan bribery scheme

By Patrick Hilsman
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for taking bribes from an Afghan company that was vying for U.S. military contracts. File photo by EPA-EFE/Stringer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for accepting bribes from an Afghan company that was vying for construction contracts from the U.S. military, the Justice Department said Thursday.

"According to court documents, Todd Coleman, 48, of South Deerfield, was an analyst at a U.S. company who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012 to evaluate bids for U.S.-funded reconstruction contracts awarded by the U.S. military," the Justice Department said in a news release.

"At the time, Coleman and Orlando Clark, a manager of reconstruction projects at a different U.S. company who was also deployed to Afghanistan, received approximately $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company. In return, Coleman and Clark assisted the company in obtaining millions of dollars in contracts," the press release continues.

Clark and Coleman created front companies and fake invoices to give the impression that they were involved in a car export business, the Justice Department said. Additionally, the pair received bribes in the United Arab Emirates and smuggled currency back into the United States without declaring it.

Clark pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of bribery and visa fraud in January and is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

According to the Justice Department, "between 2015 and 2020, Clark also received bribes to sign false letters of recommendation for visas authorized for Afghan nationals who worked as translators with U.S. forces in Afghanistan."

