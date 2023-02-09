Massachusetts man sentenced for Afghan bribery scheme

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for accepting bribes from an Afghan company that was vying for construction contracts from the U.S. military, the Justice Department said Thursday.
"According to court documents, Todd Coleman, 48, of South Deerfield, was an analyst at a U.S. company who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012 to evaluate bids for U.S.-funded reconstruction contracts awarded by the U.S. military," the Justice Department said in a news release.