Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 5:54 PM

Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction

By Simon Druker
1/3
A basketball jersey worn by the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's
A basketball jersey worn by the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star. Photo courtesy of Sotheby's

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star.

The jersey, auctioned by Sotheby's in New York, is the iconic Lakers home yellow and "was worn by Kobe Bryant at the peak of his powers," the auctioneer's description reads. It also bears the late star's signature, etched on the back of the jersey.

Advertisement

Bryant wore the uniform for 25 games during the 2007-2008 NBA season, during which he was voted as the league's Most Valuable Player, his only MVP award. It is the only home jersey he wore during the team's entire playoff run that season.

The Lakers ultimately lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA final, winning two of six games.

RELATED Han Solo's original blaster sells for a world-record $1,057,500

"This is the only gold jersey Kobe wore in the 2008 NBA Playoffs leading to the 2008 NBA Finals, including when the Lakers were crowned Western Conference Champions. In this jersey, Kobe advanced to the 2008 NBA Finals for the first time since Shaquille O'Neal was traded from the Lakers. This was an important moment in Kobe's career, in his conquest to win his first title without O'Neal," the Sotheby's description reads.

Advertisement

An autographed game-worn Bryant jersey from the 1996-1997 season sold for $3.7 million in 2021, the previous high for his memorabilia.

Sotheby's announced the auction at the start of the month, and estimated it would bring in between $5 million and $7 million.

RELATED Kobe Bryant's iconic MVP jersey heads to auction

As a comparison, a jersey worn by Argentina soccer legend, the late Diego Maradona during the country's victorious 1986 World Cup of Soccer in Mexico, sold for $9.3 million at auction in London last year.

Bryant transcended basketball, becoming a cultural icon.

Bill Belichick, considered by many to be the greatest NFL coach of all time, once enlisted Bryant's help to motivate his New England Patriots team. The Philadelphia Eagles, which play in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII, have Bryant's "10 rules" hanging in their home locker room, also as motivation.

RELATED Boy, 9, dribbles basketball blindfolded for Guinness World Record

"The respect and reverence he commanded far exceeded him being a legendary player," Belichick said at the time.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26, 2020.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

CPSC warns of entrapment hazard with strollers after 1 death reported
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
CPSC warns of entrapment hazard with strollers after 1 death reported
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned of a possible injury risk from a Baby Trend stroller.
Puerto Rico to get $109M in federal small business funding
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Puerto Rico to get $109M in federal small business funding
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico is receiving as much as $109 million in federal funding to help small business owners in the American territory, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday.
Yahoo to cut 20% off staff by the end of the year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Yahoo to cut 20% off staff by the end of the year
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Yahoo announced Thursday that it will lay off more than 20% of its staff by the end of the year, including cutting 1,000 positions this week alone.
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday, according to her chief of staff, who said the lawmaker fought the attacker and called 911.
FAA urges laser manufacturers to add label warnings not to shine them at aircraft
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FAA urges laser manufacturers to add label warnings not to shine them at aircraft
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has urged laser manufacturers to add a warning label to their products that tells consumers not to shine lasers at aircraft.
Massachusetts man sentenced for Afghan bribery scheme
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Massachusetts man sentenced for Afghan bribery scheme
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for accepting bribes from an Afghan company that was bidding for construction contracts, the Justice Department said Thursday.
U.S. House condemns China over balloon incident while Senate grills U.S. officials
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. House condemns China over balloon incident while Senate grills U.S. officials
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning China for sending a spy balloon into U.S. airspace as the State Department said the balloon carried an antenna array for collecting communications.
Confederate flag-carrying Capitol rioter sentenced to 3 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Confederate flag-carrying Capitol rioter sentenced to 3 years
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Capitol rioter caught in photographs carrying a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, will serve three years in prison, a court ruled on Thursday.
Biden focuses on defending Social Security, Medicare in Florida speech
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden focuses on defending Social Security, Medicare in Florida speech
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Florida Thursday to promote his State of the Union message on the economy and to continue to warn voters that Republicans were planning to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Interior Department allocates $24.6M for Indiana mine reclamation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Interior Department allocates $24.6M for Indiana mine reclamation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The United States Department of the Interior has announced more than $24.6 million in funds to help create union jobs in Indiana and reclaim abandoned coal mines that pose environmental dangers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences
Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement