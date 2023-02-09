U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned six Iranian entities and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore, for allegedly helping in production, sale and shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian petroleum products.
"Iran increasingly turning to buyers in East Asia to sell its petrochemical and petroleum products, in violation of U.S. sanctions," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement. "The United States remains focused on targeting Tehran's sources of illicit revenue, and will continue to enforce its sanctions against those who wittingly facilitate this trade."