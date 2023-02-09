Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2023

U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned six Iranian companies, two based in Singapore and one in Malaysia for facilitating sale of Iranian petroleum products in East Asia. Pictured is Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during an anti-U.S. rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover, in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 4, 2022. Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned six Iranian entities and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore, for allegedly helping in production, sale and shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian petroleum products.

"Iran increasingly turning to buyers in East Asia to sell its petrochemical and petroleum products, in violation of U.S. sanctions," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement. "The United States remains focused on targeting Tehran's sources of illicit revenue, and will continue to enforce its sanctions against those who wittingly facilitate this trade."

Iranian petrochemical producers sanctioned were:

  • Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company (AKPC)
  • Simorgh Petrochemical Company, a fully owned subsidiary of AKPC
  • Laleh Petrochemical Company
  • Marun Tadbir Tina Company
  • Marun Sepehr Ofogh Company
  • and Marun Supplemental Industries Company

Also sanctioned were Singapore-based Asia Fuel PTE. Ltd. and Unicious Energy PTE. Ltd. along with Malaysia-based Sense Shipping and Trading.

According to the Treasury Department, these companies are facilitating the sale of Iranian petroleum products to buyers in East Asia on behalf of the Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Triliance was previously sanctioned for facilitating the sale of products form the National Iranian Oil Company.

The United States and western allies have a long history of economic sanctions against Iran. They have been imposed in efforts to change Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program policies and its support of Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which the United States has designated as terrorist groups.

