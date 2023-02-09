Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2023 / 9:01 PM

Dual citizen sentenced for sending electronics to Iranian, Lebanese terrorist groups

By Joe Fisher
A dual citizen of the United States and Iran will serve a 30-month prison sentence for illegally conspiring to send electronic goods to Iranian and Lebanese terrorist groups. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A dual citizen of the United States and Iran will serve a 30-month prison sentence for illegally conspiring to send electronic goods to Iranian and Lebanese terrorist groups. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A dual citizen of the United States and Iran will serve a 30-month prison sentence for illegally conspiring to send electronic goods to Iranian and Lebanese terrorist groups.

The Justice Department announced the sentence of 44-year-old Kambiz Attar Kashani of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Advertisement

Kashani allegedly conspired with others to send technology from several U.S. companies to the Lebanese terrorist organization Hizballah, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Both organizations are designated terrorist groups by the Pentagon.

"This is a sobering reminder that illegally exporting material is not an abstract economic concern -- it is a crime with a direct impact on the safety of the American people," said Alan E. Kohler Jr., assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division.

RELATED Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Medicare fraud scheme

The Justice Department said the co-conspirators used shell companies in the United Arab Emirates to acquire electronic goods and technology to support terrorists. One of the tech companies from which Kashani acquired technology was located in Brooklyn.

The high-end technology supplied to the Middle East was used to make the Central Bank of Iran operate more efficiently and effectively, according to the department.

Kashani and others were under the watch of the U.S. government "for national security and anti-terrorism reasons," the department said. They allegedly misled the U.S. companies they dealt with, never disclosing that they intended to send goods to Iran.

Advertisement

"His scheme undermined U.S. foreign policy and national security interests and warranted a substantial sentence of incarceration to deter others," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York.

The FBI continues to investigate the case.

RELATED Confederate flag-carrying Capitol rioter sentenced to 3 years

Read More

Massachusetts man sentenced for Afghan bribery scheme

Latest Headlines

Yahoo to cut 20% of staff by the end of the year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Yahoo to cut 20% of staff by the end of the year
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Yahoo announced Thursday that it will lay off more than 20% of its staff by the end of the year, including cutting 1,000 positions this week alone.
Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Medicare fraud scheme
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Medicare fraud scheme
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia pharmacist was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Florida for his role in defrauding Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits, the Justice Department announced.
U.S. House condemns China over balloon incident while Senate grills U.S. officials
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. House condemns China over balloon incident while Senate grills U.S. officials
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning China for sending a spy balloon into U.S. airspace as the State Department said the balloon carried an antenna array for collecting communications.
Jeep celebrates 20th anniversary of Wrangler, will sell limited-edition model for more than $115K
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Jeep celebrates 20th anniversary of Wrangler, will sell limited-edition model for more than $115K
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Jeep Wrangler will mark two decades on the market with what the manufacturer is calling the "most capable" and certainly most expensive Wranglers yet.
Tennessee moves closer to law that could limit drag performances
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tennessee moves closer to law that could limit drag performances
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Tennessee state Senate Thursday passed legislation that would amend the state's existing laws to ban or further restrict "male and female impersonators," a move that could ban drag performances in the state.
South Dakota Senate passes bill to ban gender affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Dakota Senate passes bill to ban gender affirming care for minors
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- South Dakota is poised to ban gender affirming care for transgender children after the state Senate passed a controversial bill.
CPSC warns of entrapment hazard with strollers after 1 death reported
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CPSC warns of entrapment hazard with strollers after 1 death reported
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned of a possible injury risk from a Baby Trend stroller.
Puerto Rico to get $109M in federal small business funding
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Puerto Rico to get $109M in federal small business funding
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico is receiving as much as $109 million in federal funding to help small business owners in the American territory, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday.
Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kobe Bryant MVP jersey fetches record $5.8 million at auction
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant sold at auction Thursday for $5.8 million, a new record for memorabilia related to the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Angie Craig attacked in her D.C. apartment building
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday, according to her chief of staff, who said the lawmaker fought the attacker and called 911.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
Chinese balloon part of larger spying campaign, U.S. intelligence says
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Elian Gonzalez nominated for seat in Cuba's National Assembly
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils universal school choice proposal
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
North Korea shows off record number of ICBMs at military parade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement