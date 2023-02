Capitol rioter Kevin Seefried, seen carrying a Confederate flag through the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Justice Department

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Capitol rioter caught in photographs carrying a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, will serve three years in prison, a court ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Delaware to three years in prison after he was found guilty on five charges related to his actions on Jan. 6, CBS News reports.

In June, Seefried was found guilty of felony obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building.

According to the statement of facts from the Justice Department, Seefried was caught on video entering the building with his son Hunter at about 2:13 p.m. that afternoon. For 15 minutes, the pair verbally confronted law-enforcement officers who were attempting to protect lawmakers and the property. Seefried was among the group that encountered officer Eugene Goodman, who later received a Congressional Gold Medal for his actions. They did not leave the building until about 2:36 p.m.

McFadden said Seefried's actions were "outrageous."

The sentence falls somewhere between what Seefried's defense team was looking for -- one year in prison -- and what the government sought -- nearly six years, according to NBC News.

Seefried and his attorneys said he now understands the severity of his actions. He told the court he knew entering the building was wrong and he "never wanted to send a message of hate," NBC reports.

