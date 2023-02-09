Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 7:28 AM

1 dead, 5 injured after collision in Baltimore stolen car chase

By Paul Godfrey
Baltimore Police and fire crews at the scene of a fatal accident in the east of the city that left a man dead and five others injured after a stolen car collided with another vehicle. The impact deflected one of the vehicles at high speed into a vacant building adjacent, causing it to collapse. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Police
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A pedestrian was killed and five people were injured in Baltimore after a fleeing stolen car collided with another vehicle and slammed into a building that then collapsed.

The incident in the Eastern District took place at about 8:54 p.m. Wednesday night when officers identified a stolen vehicle in the E. North Avenue corridor of the city, Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.

When they approached to investigate, the vehicle fled the scene at a "high rate of speed," police said.

"The stolen vehicle struck another vehicle and both vehicles collided with a building at the intersection of E. North Avenue and Wolfe Street, causing the building to collapse," Eldridge said.

One of the vehicles struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk before hitting the building and Baltimore Police Department Deputy Commissioner Rich Worley told a press conference at the scene that the pedestrian died from his injuries.

However, it is unclear how the victim, a 54-year-old man who has yet to be named, died as he was also hit by debris from the building as it collapsed.

Five injured people were rescued from the two vehicles by fire crews and paramedics and transported to area hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The building, which is located at the intersection of E. North Avenue and Wolfe Street, is reported to be vacant.

Police and fire crews attending the scene have pulled the vehicles from the wrecked building and continue to clear debris in the intersection, which is on the border of the Broadway East and South Clifton Park neighborhoods.

Worley pushed back on reports that it was a car chase saying it was unclear how police were attempting to stop the vehicle.

"That's still under investigation, we'll look at all the body-worn cameras, any other video to see what in fact happened to cause the vehicle to take off and cause this accident," Worley said.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, the police department has handed the matter over to the Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General's Office.

