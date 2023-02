The Treasury Department issued sanctions on two alleged MS-13 gang members on Wednesday. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned two men who allegedly are connected to the transnational criminal gang MS-13. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, an MS-13 leader based in Honduras, and David Elias Campbell Licona, an MS-13 associate based in Nicaragua, were sanctioned for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking, violence, murder, extortion, and money laundering. Advertisement

"Treasury's sanctions against MS-13 aim to interrupt its use of the financial system to launder illicit proceeds," said Brian E. Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement. "MS-13 is a violent, destabilizing threat to the security of people in Central America. Its criminal activities degrade economies in the region to such a degree that citizens are compelled to seek safety and better opportunities elsewhere."

MS-13 became the first transnational criminal street gang to be sanctioned in October 2012. According to the Treasury Department, the gang's activities have made Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras some of the most violent regions in the world and have caused thousands of migrants to flee to the United States.

Carias has helped move cocaine to the United States and has ordered the murder of a number of rival gang members, the Treasury Department said. He has also supplied other drug trafficking organizations with weapons and has escaped from prison in Honduras.

Advertisement

Licona has helped coordinate retaliatory acts of violence with Carias, authorities said. He also has used businesses that he controls to launder drug money, including through banks in the United States.

Both men were indicted in 2021 in the Southern District of New York for racketeering, cocaine importation and murder.