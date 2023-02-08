Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 5:14 PM

NOAA storm tracking campaign begins second year

By Simon Druker
1/4
Researchers prepare to launch an experimental weather balloon in Alabama in 2022. Photo courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Researchers prepare to launch an experimental weather balloon in Alabama in 2022. Photo courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A campaign run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to monitor the severity of storms is entering its second year, NOAA confirmed Wednesday.

NOAA will use dozens of instruments to measure the atmosphere near and inside storms as part of the Propagation, Evolution and Rotation in Linear Storms campaign.

Advertisement

The National Science Foundation and NOAA are jointly funding the project, which focuses on the increasing ferocity of storms in the southeastern United States.

The program's goal is to "better understand the deadly storms in this region." The campaign will take researchers through seven states, while NOAA calls it "one of the largest and most comprehensive severe storm field projects to date."

RELATED Green glow of Comet E3 will be visible next to Mars

Researchers will collect the data until May 8.

More that 200 tornadoes have been reported in the country so far this year, causing 14 fatalities.

Meteorologists warned Wednesday of severe weather from the Rocky Mountains to the Mississippi Valley across the south-central United States.

RELATED Tornadoes possible as severe storms aim for Mississippi Valley

"The rapid evolution of storms in the Southeast poses a unique challenge for researchers and forecasters, National Science Foundation principal investigator Karen Kosiba said in a statement.

"PERiLS scientists hope to learn more about the complex ways in which these tornadoes form. If we can learn how, why, when and where they will form, then we can make better predictions, more precise and longer-lead time warnings and save lives."

Advertisement

NOAA will use some 30 teams in the field to measure several different parameters.

RELATED Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors

"We are collecting an unprecedented data set to better understand tornadic storms in the Southeast, the environments in which they form and the damage they leave behind," PERiLS coordinating scientist Anthony Lyza said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Former President George W. Bush to mark 20 years of AIDS program PEPFAR
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Former President George W. Bush to mark 20 years of AIDS program PEPFAR
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former President George W. Bush will return to Washington, D.C., later this month to mark the 20th anniversary of PEPFAR, his worldwide humanitarian program to end AIDS.
Disney reports 8% rise in revenue even as millions drop Disney+ streaming service
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Disney reports 8% rise in revenue even as millions drop Disney+ streaming service
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- In its first-quarter earnings report Wednesday, Disney said its revenue was up 8% from last quarter even as its streaming service lost millions of subscribers.
Gallup Poll says half of U.S. feels 'worse off' than a year ago
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gallup Poll says half of U.S. feels 'worse off' than a year ago
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The continuing effects of the pandemic and a year of record inflation have at least half of people in the United States unsatisfied with their current financial situation.
Watchdog: $191B in pandemic unemployment payments possibly 'improper'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watchdog: $191B in pandemic unemployment payments possibly 'improper'
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General on Wednesday estimated at least $191 billion in pandemic unemployment payments could have been improper or fraudulent.
In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin to promote his national economic plan which has so far created hundreds of thousands of new jobs and brought $4 billion in new investments to the battleground he narrowly won in 2020.
Former PSE&G employee kills worker at N.J. utility headquarters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former PSE&G employee kills worker at N.J. utility headquarters
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A former employee of PSE&G has shot and killed a current employee at the utility company's headquarters in Franklin Township, New Jersey.
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal R&D
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Seven enhanced geothermal systems pilot projects will get up to $73 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for research and development.
More than 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized at U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
More than 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized at U.S.-Mexico border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped an illegal export of 2,200 rounds of ammunition bound for Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas, the field office said Wednesday.
Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 explosion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 explosion
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Libyan suspect in the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland Wednesday pleaded not guilty Wednesday. The bombing killed 270 people, 259 aboard the plane and 11 on the ground.
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
GOP House takes investigative aim at Biden family, big tech, border
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The House is probing Twitter's handling of a news story regarding a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, as the GOP-led chamber seeks to turn its investigative sights on the Biden family, big tech and the border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors
Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response
Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement