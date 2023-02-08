Trending
Feb. 8, 2023 / 7:38 AM

2 adults killed, but infant survives shooting inside North Carolina home

Investigation continues as police reveal few details about crime

By A.L. Lee

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A shooting inside a North Carolina home Tuesday night killed two adults and wounded an infant who was hospitalized in unknown condition after being struck by gunfire.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide but have not yet revealed the circumstances of what may have led to the crime.

Police received a report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. and responded to the home on the 1100 block of Bunce Road, where officers discovered the 6-month-old girl alongside two people who were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

The baby was being treated at a local hospital but authorities have not disclosed the child's condition nor the extent or location of her injuries.

The relationship between the young child and the deceased was also not immediately clear.

Homicide investigators shut down the road to the home and were still poring over the scene about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg, however, they have yet to identify any suspects or reveal a motive for the attack.

Police also have not disclosed the type of weapon that was used.

"Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation, and the investigation is ongoing," Fayetteville police said in a statement posted to Facebook. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Police urged the community to call (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) with any information that could help the ongoing investigation.

